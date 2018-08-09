Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:31:50 pm
81.18 USD   +0.84%
04:05pNIKE : Performance and the Past Combine for NYC NikeCourt Collection
PU
08/03NIKE : Meet Ascending Sprint Star Reece Prescod
PU
08/02DOW MOVERS : Dwdp, aapl
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nike : Performance and the Past Combine for NYC NikeCourt Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

On the 50th anniversary of New York City's marquee tennis tournament, the NikeCourt fall 2018 collection travels back in time to celebrate the aesthetic that once defined tennis and modernizes it for today's generation of players.

'When tennis began, people wore long-pleated skirts and sweaters, and sweater-knit polos,' says Abby Swancutt, Apparel Design Director for NikeCourt. 'For the collection, we took this classic nod, but we gave it a retro feel, all while using some of our most innovative materials.'

A contemporary play on the styles worn by athletes at Forest Hills in 1968, the collection's use of single, declarative shapes appears in small ways throughout the apparel - the details of a waistband, or a plummeting stripe down the sleeve of a jacket. Its throwback color scheme is based in muted oranges, peachy tones, and forest greens, and the garments are set with expressive color blocking and white accents.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
04:05pNIKE : Performance and the Past Combine for NYC NikeCourt Collection
PU
08/08NIKE : Germany pip hard-fighting Falconets in World Cup Group D opener
AQ
08/07NIKE : Hard Fighting Falconets Fall to Germany Again
AQ
08/03NIKE : Meet Ascending Sprint Star Reece Prescod
PU
08/02DOW MOVERS : Dwdp, aapl
AQ
08/01THE STUDENT BECOMES THE TEACHER : How LeBron James Finalized His Collaborative C..
PU
08/01NIKE : Sport Pack
PU
07/27NIKE : 2018 WNBA All-Star Game PE Collection
PU
07/26Puma wrongfooted by 'ugly' sneaker trend
RE
07/26NIKE : Feng Chen Wang Selects MENAJI for New York Men's Fashion Week
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:58aU.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
01:22aMy Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 4 Buys, 3 Sells 
08/07Amazon Can't Kill Stitch Fix 
08/07DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Busy Earnings Season, Heavy Buying, Growing Dividend.. 
08/07Nike Stock's Valuation Stutter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 347 M
EBIT 2019 5 092 M
Net income 2019 4 253 M
Finance 2019 1 132 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 30,37
P/E ratio 2020 25,81
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE28.75%128 893
ADIDAS14.00%46 056
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%46 056
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD11.10%13 404
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT13.36%7 283
SKECHERS USA INC-23.15%4 631
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.