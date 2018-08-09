Nike : Performance and the Past Combine for NYC NikeCourt Collection

On the 50th anniversary of New York City's marquee tennis tournament, the NikeCourt fall 2018 collection travels back in time to celebrate the aesthetic that once defined tennis and modernizes it for today's generation of players.

'When tennis began, people wore long-pleated skirts and sweaters, and sweater-knit polos,' says Abby Swancutt, Apparel Design Director for NikeCourt. 'For the collection, we took this classic nod, but we gave it a retro feel, all while using some of our most innovative materials.'

A contemporary play on the styles worn by athletes at Forest Hills in 1968, the collection's use of single, declarative shapes appears in small ways throughout the apparel - the details of a waistband, or a plummeting stripe down the sleeve of a jacket. Its throwback color scheme is based in muted oranges, peachy tones, and forest greens, and the garments are set with expressive color blocking and white accents.