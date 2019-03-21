Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar

Nike Inc. said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow in the current quarter.

The sneaker and sportswear giant reported that revenue rose 7% in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, or 11% excluding currency swings. The company had a 7% gain in North America and a 19% jump in the Greater China market. Both markets, however, generated slower growth than they did in the quarter ended Nov. 30.

On a conference call Thursday, executives said they expect revenue to rise by a high-single-digit percentage in the company's fiscal fourth quarter. Currency pressures will reduce the growth by 6 percentage points, leaving the company with a low-single-digit gain from a year ago, they said.

Shares of Nike, which have rallied in recent months, fell about 4% to $84.30 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Chief Executive Mark Parker said Nike's digital business grew 36%, on a constant-currency basis, in the quarter and reached $1 billion in revenue for the first time. The company has been adding new features to its apps to offer more personalized products and reward its best customers, he said. "There are teams all over Nike piloting new ideas, improving our concepts."

The company recently opened a six-story flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where shoppers can scan product bar codes or request to try on clothes using their smartphones. The product selection on one of the floors is also informed by online purchase data in the local area.

In China, executives said demand has been strong as running and other sports become a bigger part of life for consumers there. "We have great momentum in China, but we are still far from realizing the long-term opportunity in this market," said Andrew Campion, Nike's chief financial officer.

The earnings report comes about a month after a Nike sneaker worn by Duke University basketball star Zion Williamson, who is expected to be the top pick in this summer's NBA draft, ripped open during a high-profile game. Nike's stock dropped on the news but has since rebounded.

Demand for footwear has been strong in the U.S. according to the latest results from key Nike retailers such as Foot Locker Inc. and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Last week, rival Adidas AG reported a 15% jump in its North America business in 2018, but warned a supply-chain bottleneck would prevent it from meeting demand for its products in the coming months.

For the quarter, Nike reported net income of $1.1 billion on total sales of $9.61 billion. A year ago, it had a quarterly loss of $921 million, due to changes to U.S. tax laws, and $8.98 billion of revenue.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
07:07pNIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
RE
06:55pNIKE : Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:44pNIKE : Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow -- Update
DJ
05:36pNIKE : misses North America revenue estimates, shares drop
RE
05:01pNIKE : Revenue Rises 7% in Latest Quarter
DJ
04:24pNIKE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pNIKE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04:16pNIKE, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
10:25aNIKE : Cracking the Air-Sole Dip-Dyeing Process
PU
03/20NIKE : 3 Ways Creative Design and Manufacturing Have Impacted Air
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 321 M
EBIT 2019 5 119 M
Net income 2019 4 279 M
Debt 2019 678 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 32,58
P/E ratio 2020 27,50
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE16.93%136 433
ADIDAS15.02%48 032
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 644
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%613
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%308
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%252
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.