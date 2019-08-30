Nike : Release Dates for the Next Wave of LeBron James x John Elliott Icon QS Colorways

August 26, 2019 - High speed is ingrained in Neymar Jr.'s playmaking DNA. He possesses an electric pace, seen in his quick dribbling skills, and dazzling sprints. His passion for velocity also spills over into his love for motorsports and racing. This affinity for speed on and off the pitch is the inspiration for Nike's special-edition Neymar Jr. Mercurial Vapor Speed Freak.

Presenting an auto-racing design, nod to his speedy style of play, the boot carries a metallic silver upper and features a red and black checkered flag design from the underfoot up to the medial side. The heel area includes the legendary number 10 that he wears with the Brazilian national team, iconic Nike logos, as well as graphics from past boot models and some of Neymar Jr.'s personal mantras ('Sonho Dourado,' 'Alegria,' 'IV,' 'Shhh').

The boot will be available August 29 on nike.com.