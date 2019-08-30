Log in
NIKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/30 04:10:00 pm
84.5 USD   -0.78%
Nike : Release Dates for the Next Wave of LeBron James x John Elliott Icon QS Colorways


share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

August 26, 2019 - High speed is ingrained in Neymar Jr.'s playmaking DNA. He possesses an electric pace, seen in his quick dribbling skills, and dazzling sprints. His passion for velocity also spills over into his love for motorsports and racing. This affinity for speed on and off the pitch is the inspiration for Nike's special-edition Neymar Jr. Mercurial Vapor Speed Freak.

Presenting an auto-racing design, nod to his speedy style of play, the boot carries a metallic silver upper and features a red and black checkered flag design from the underfoot up to the medial side. The heel area includes the legendary number 10 that he wears with the Brazilian national team, iconic Nike logos, as well as graphics from past boot models and some of Neymar Jr.'s personal mantras ('Sonho Dourado,' 'Alegria,' 'IV,' 'Shhh').

The boot will be available August 29 on nike.com.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 21:36:04 UTC

share via e-mail
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,09%
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,96x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 94,57  $
Last Close Price 84,50  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE15.16%133 781
ADIDAS AG45.83%57 917
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD74.13%22 480
PUMA62.53%11 593
SKECHERS USA INC36.74%4 907
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 743
