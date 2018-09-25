Nike : Reports Higher Revenues, Earnings Beat in Latest Quarter -- Earnings Review

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Nike Inc. (NKE) reported its first-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income for the quarter, ending Aug. 31, was $1.09 billion, or 67 cents a share, compared with $950 million, or 57 cents a share, for the same quarter a year before. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for 63 cents a share.

REVENUES: Revenues rose 10% to $9.95 billion, within range of the consensus forecast of $9.94 billion. Revenues for the Nike brand were up 10% to $9.4 billion, while revenues for Converse were up 7% to $527 million.

PROFIT MARGIN: Gross profit margin went up to 44.2% from 43.7% a year earlier.

STOCK MOVE: The stock fell 2.8% to $82.33 in after-hours trading Tuesday. Shares are up more than 59% in the last year.

