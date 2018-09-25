Log in
NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NKE)
Nike : Reports Higher Revenues, Earnings Beat in Latest Quarter -- Earnings Review

09/25/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Nike Inc. (NKE) reported its first-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income for the quarter, ending Aug. 31, was $1.09 billion, or 67 cents a share, compared with $950 million, or 57 cents a share, for the same quarter a year before. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for 63 cents a share.

REVENUES: Revenues rose 10% to $9.95 billion, within range of the consensus forecast of $9.94 billion. Revenues for the Nike brand were up 10% to $9.4 billion, while revenues for Converse were up 7% to $527 million.

PROFIT MARGIN: Gross profit margin went up to 44.2% from 43.7% a year earlier.

STOCK MOVE: The stock fell 2.8% to $82.33 in after-hours trading Tuesday. Shares are up more than 59% in the last year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 411 M
EBIT 2019 5 136 M
Net income 2019 4 268 M
Finance 2019 1 110 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 31,73
P/E ratio 2020 26,88
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Capitalization 135 B
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 84,9 $
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE34.72%134 879
ADIDAS24.68%51 200
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%51 200
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD0.98%12 349
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-28.62%4 596
SKECHERS USA INC-28.38%4 316
