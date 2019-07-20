Nike : SB and Parra Combine for Energetic Collection

Log in
07/20/2019 | 10:20am EDT

The multi-colored, layered Swoosh, which finishes in a pink chenille, embellishes both a Dunk and Blazer, giving each a unique textural dimension. A pattern built from the Swoosh execution, along with typography and characters developed by Parra, decorate the shoes' respective insoles and inform the design of the collections' apparel pieces - including caps, T-shirts, polos and trousers.

The Nike SB x Parra Collection releases July 26 at skate shops and July 27 on SNKRS and SNEAKRS. For more visit nikesb.com.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 14:19:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 134 M
EBIT 2020 5 394 M
Net income 2020 4 591 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,72  $
Last Close Price 86,55  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE16.74%136 035
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD50.00%0
KHADIM INDIA LIMITED--.--%0
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%0
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP37.85%0
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD14.40%0
