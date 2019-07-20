Nike : SB and Parra Combine for Energetic Collection

The multi-colored, layered Swoosh, which finishes in a pink chenille, embellishes both a Dunk and Blazer, giving each a unique textural dimension. A pattern built from the Swoosh execution, along with typography and characters developed by Parra, decorate the shoes' respective insoles and inform the design of the collections' apparel pieces - including caps, T-shirts, polos and trousers.

The Nike SB x Parra Collection releases July 26 at skate shops and July 27 on SNKRS and SNEAKRS. For more visit nikesb.com.