Nike : SB and Parra Combine for Energetic Collection

The multi-colored, layered Swoosh, which finishes in a pink chenille, embellishes both a Dunk and Blazer, giving each a unique textural dimension. A pattern built from the Swoosh execution, along with typography and characters developed by Parra, decorate the shoes' respective insoles and inform the design of the collections' apparel pieces - including caps, T-shirts, polos and trousers.
The Nike SB x Parra Collection releases July 26 at skate shops and July 27 on SNKRS and SNEAKRS. For more visit nikesb.com.
