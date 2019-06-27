Log in
Nike : Sales Lifted by North America and China

0
06/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Nike Inc. said higher apparel and footwear sales in North America and China drove a 4% increase in revenue in its latest quarter.

For the company's fourth quarter, total sales rose to $10.18 billion from $9.79 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected revenue of $10.16 billion in the quarter.

Revenue in Nike's North American market, which accounts for the majority of total sales, rose 7% to $4.17 billion. The gains included an 8% increase in the footwear business, a 6% rise in apparel and an 8% increase in equipment sales from a year ago.

The sneaker maker's sales in China rose 16% to $1.7 billion.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based company reported a profit of $989 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $1.14 billion, or 69 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 66 cents a share.

Selling and administrative expense increased 9% for the quarter to $3.4 billion. The company said its demand-creation expense was 3% higher due to global brand campaigns and key sports moments.

Shares of Nike, which are up 13% this year, fell was down a little more than 1% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

