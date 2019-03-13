Nike : Shox Total

March 11, 2019 - This summer, the iconic wings of Nike, the Goddess of victory, will appear on football pitches around the world on Nike's Victory Pack.

Each boot in the pack - the Mercurial, PhantomVSN, PhantomVNM and Tiempo - features a hand-sketched wing pattern of sharp geometric angles, metaphorically intended for multi-faceted players. The Armory Blue hue of the boots is inspired by the prismatic light that passes through the glass and iron pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris (home of the iconic Nike sculpture). The Hyper Crimson accents bring a joyful edge around the Swoosh outline, which creates a copper fleck that flashes when the boot moves through the light.

A small tab on the tongue of each boot features the classic Nike Futura logo and the words 'THE GODDESS OF VICTORY.' The sole plates present a subtle iridescent effect, reminiscent of statues as they age.

The boots will debut on pitch during the final game of the women's European championship and will be worn across France this summer during the premier women's global football tournament.

The Victory Pack will be available May 9 on nike.com.