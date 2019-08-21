Log in
Nike : Speed Up with the Nike Zoom Series

08/21/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

Elite athlete feedback played a huge role in revamping the already incredibly successful system that increases running economy. Plus, a new material construction, called Vaporweave, on the upper is lighter than Nike Flyknit, breathable and - critically - absorbs less water from sweat or rain, so it stays airy and dry over the course of a marathon.

Designers added 15 percent more Nike ZoomX foam (capable of providing up to 85 percent energy return) to the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% - but the shoe's weight stays the same as the previous version. They also shaved 3mm from the offset (now 8mm), so you can expect to experience better stability and increased energy conservation before toe-off. (Still embedded within the foam is a full-length curved carbon fiber plate that increases stiffness to provide a sensation of propulsion). A new traction pattern improves forefoot grip so the shoe handles better in wet weather. Also on the outsole are new contoured treads with deep grooves that facilitate smoother movement during turns.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 02:17:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,87x
Capitalization 130 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 94,57  $
Last Close Price 82,74  $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE11.60%126 182
ADIDAS AG43.06%56 826
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD66.00%21 060
PUMA55.74%11 027
SKECHERS USA INC35.12%4 766
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 602
