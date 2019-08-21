Nike : Speed Up with the Nike Zoom Series

Elite athlete feedback played a huge role in revamping the already incredibly successful system that increases running economy. Plus, a new material construction, called Vaporweave, on the upper is lighter than Nike Flyknit, breathable and - critically - absorbs less water from sweat or rain, so it stays airy and dry over the course of a marathon.

Designers added 15 percent more Nike ZoomX foam (capable of providing up to 85 percent energy return) to the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% - but the shoe's weight stays the same as the previous version. They also shaved 3mm from the offset (now 8mm), so you can expect to experience better stability and increased energy conservation before toe-off. (Still embedded within the foam is a full-length curved carbon fiber plate that increases stiffness to provide a sensation of propulsion). A new traction pattern improves forefoot grip so the shoe handles better in wet weather. Also on the outsole are new contoured treads with deep grooves that facilitate smoother movement during turns.