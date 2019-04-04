Nike : Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Signs with Nike

Two-time Grand Slam winner and current World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has joined Nike's elite roster of professional athletes.

'As we continue to inspire millions of athletes to chase their crazy dreams, Naomi is an incredible talent to add to our roster and help drive our commitment to inspiring a new generation of female athletes,' says Amy Montagne VP, GM of Global Categories. 'We are thrilled to have her join our team.'

In addition to her tournament triumphs, Osaka is the first Japanese-born player to rank No. 1.

'I'm proud to become a member of the Nike family and excited about getting involved in all of the opportunities Nike has to offer,' says Osaka. 'Nike has a legendary track record of writing history and I look forward to being a part of those moments for many years to come.'

Osaka's deal begins this week. Her first official competition in Nike gear will be the WTA Event in Stuttgart, beginning April 22.