Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/04 04:00:39 pm
85.28 USD   +0.96%
04/04NIKE : Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Signs with Nike
PU
04/04NIKE : Events April 2019
PU
04/02NIKE : Air Fear of God Raid Official Images and Release Date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Signs with Nike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Two-time Grand Slam winner and current World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has joined Nike's elite roster of professional athletes.

'As we continue to inspire millions of athletes to chase their crazy dreams, Naomi is an incredible talent to add to our roster and help drive our commitment to inspiring a new generation of female athletes,' says Amy Montagne VP, GM of Global Categories. 'We are thrilled to have her join our team.'

In addition to her tournament triumphs, Osaka is the first Japanese-born player to rank No. 1.

'I'm proud to become a member of the Nike family and excited about getting involved in all of the opportunities Nike has to offer,' says Osaka. 'Nike has a legendary track record of writing history and I look forward to being a part of those moments for many years to come.'

Osaka's deal begins this week. Her first official competition in Nike gear will be the WTA Event in Stuttgart, beginning April 22.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
04/04NIKE : Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Signs with Nike
PU
04/04NIKE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
04/04NIKE : Events April 2019
PU
04/02NIKE : Air Fear of God Raid Official Images and Release Date
PU
04/01NIKE : Events April 2019
PU
04/01NIKE : Introducing the Nike Polo
PU
03/31NIKE : Air Jordan 13 Cap and Gown, Air Jordan 7 Ray Allen, Air Jordan 14, Air Jo..
PU
03/28NIKE : Events March 2019
PU
03/28LULULEMON ATHLETICA : soars on menswear, online push; inches into Nike turf
RE
03/28HANESBRANDS : Named UNC-Chapel Hill Primary Apparel Licensee
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 107 M
EBIT 2019 4 875 M
Net income 2019 4 114 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 33,19
P/E ratio 2020 27,78
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE13.93%134 135
ADIDAS24.12%49 940
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 661
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%635
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-7.23%411
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About