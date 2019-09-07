Log in
Nike : The Air Jordan XXXIV is an Exercise in Reductive Design

09/07/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

'I want a shoe that is comfortable and stylish on and off the court. The XXXIV delivers on all of this and more.' - Zion Williamson, forward for the New Orleans Pelicans

'The XXXIV has zero distractions and is extremely lightweight.' - Blake Griffin, forward for the Detroit Pistons

'It's very important to my game that my shoes are light and secure. The Eclipse Plate in the XXXIV helps with stability so that I feel secure in the shoe, yet still explosive and light on my feet.' - Jayson Tatum, forward for the Boston Celtics

'The XXXIV is what I always imagined basketball shoes would look like in the future.' - Rui Hachimura, forward for the Washington Wizards

'I love the sleekness of the shoe. I love the new design element that we have with the Eclipse Plate. That's something that hasn't been done before. That's what you expect from an Air Jordan.' - Kia Nurse, guard for New York Liberty

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 18:06:01 UTC
