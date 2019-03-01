Nike : The BIKETOWN Women's History Month Wrap Continues the 2019 Culture Collection

The second wrap in the BIKETOWN Culture Collection celebrates Women's History Month, featuring a vibrant palette of blues and greens with upward-facing arrows. The 'WHM' acronym is brightly printed on the bike's basket and frame. Beginning March 1, five of the bikes will be available in Portland, Oregon.

'The Women's History Month bike wrap design creates an opportunity for us to celebrate women and their incredible contributions of creativity, community and innovation in Portland and beyond,' says Karol Collymore, Nike's Senior Manager of Oregon Community Impact.

This small fleet continues BIKETOWN's year-long Culture Collection, a series of wraps rolling out throughout the year that highlight the communities and culture of Portland.

For more information, download the official release here. To download hi-res images, click here.