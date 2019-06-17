Nike : The Premier League Will Play With a Special Nike Merlin Football in 2019-20

Continuing its facilitation of a faster style of play, Nike releases an exclusive Merlin football for the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the Premier League.

The 2019-20 football is the first version of the Nike Merlin that is produced solely for the Premier League. The distinctive modular graphic, adorned with vibrant colors, is inspired by the dynamism of the league and its vibrant fan culture.

'We wanted to design a ball that specifically illustrated the traits of Premier League football,' says Kieran Ronan, Nike GM of Global Equipment. 'A ball that felt hyper-technical and precise in nature, but also inspired by this English culture of living and breathing Premier League football.'