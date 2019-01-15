Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 10:25:51 am
77.23 USD   +1.50%
Nike : The Promise of Intelligent Product

01/15/2019 | 10:04am EST

What's more, you don't just connect with footwear through Nike Adapt. You connect with Nike.

What do I mean? Imagine a cycle, where opting in creates data about your activity to inform personalized guidance from Nike. And as your performance improves, we can connect you to new product and services for your new goals - and the cycle continues.

For most footwear out there, buying the shoe is the end of a transaction. But here, buying the shoe is just the beginning.

These conversations have the power to unlock benefits we've never seen before, bringing the latest sport science to all athletes everywhere, including real-time personalized training and guidance. It will also help us make products better, with feedback given in a first-of-its-kind true dialogue. It's a unique conversation between you, Nike and your shoes - one in which you decide what data you share with us, and when.

We started this journey in basketball because NBA athletes are some of the most demanding of their footwear. But we'll be expanding Fit Adapt later this year across more performance and lifestyle categories and in even greater quantities.

Something tells me, in 5,000 years, shoes without a perfect fit may also be going the way of the horse-drawn carriage.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 15:03:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 227 M
EBIT 2019 5 057 M
Net income 2019 4 234 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 28,89
P/E ratio 2020 24,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 85,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE2.56%119 750
ADIDAS8.17%45 373
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 947
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%487
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%250
