Nike : The Promise of Intelligent Product

What's more, you don't just connect with footwear through Nike Adapt. You connect with Nike.

What do I mean? Imagine a cycle, where opting in creates data about your activity to inform personalized guidance from Nike. And as your performance improves, we can connect you to new product and services for your new goals - and the cycle continues.

For most footwear out there, buying the shoe is the end of a transaction. But here, buying the shoe is just the beginning.

These conversations have the power to unlock benefits we've never seen before, bringing the latest sport science to all athletes everywhere, including real-time personalized training and guidance. It will also help us make products better, with feedback given in a first-of-its-kind true dialogue. It's a unique conversation between you, Nike and your shoes - one in which you decide what data you share with us, and when.

We started this journey in basketball because NBA athletes are some of the most demanding of their footwear. But we'll be expanding Fit Adapt later this year across more performance and lifestyle categories and in even greater quantities.

Something tells me, in 5,000 years, shoes without a perfect fit may also be going the way of the horse-drawn carriage.