Nike : The Super Falcons Rise for Naija

Nigeria's Super Falcons are a dominant force on the African continent, yet despite a clear consistency, the team has only once made it past the group stage in world competition. This summer, the squad will look to better 1999's quarterfinal performance and stamp some Naija spirit across the pitches of France.

Like the Super Eagles in 2018, Nigeria's women will wear a kit that's become an instant classic. The home kit pays subtle homage to Nigeria's '94 shirt (worn by Nigeria's first men's team to qualify - the Super Falcons have qualified for every tournament since 1991) with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso. Those elements are supercharged through an abstracted feather pattern and hyper colors that extend a power capable of turning heads on and off pitch.