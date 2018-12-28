Nike : The Year of the Pig Chinese New Year Collection Brings Together 12 Years of Nike CNY

To commemorate the Year of the Pig, the last animal sign representing 2019 on the Chinese Zodiac, Nike is releasing a limited-edition Chinese New Year collection that unifies patterns symbolic of all 12 signs onto classic Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse silhouettes, joining them together in a form of traditional Chinese patchwork called Bai Jia Yi.
Two styles of graphics are used to represent this throughout the collection: The first is a traditional geometric quilt pattern that is influenced by all 12 Chinese Zodiac symbols; the second is a mosaic pattern of the 12 symbols.
