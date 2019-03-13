Log in
Nike : These Portland Thorns Kits Make History

03/13/2019 | 11:59pm EDT

The Portland Thorns are two-time National Women's Soccer League (NSWL) champions and own the league's highest average attendance. When the team takes the pitch in 2019, it will do so with yet another distinction: Its kits will mark the first time that Nike has created a unique visual identity for a women's club team from top to bottom.

The design, which spans match, training and leisurewear, celebrates the team's citywide fandom. At its core are the Rose City Riveters, who, clad in red, green and black, are among the most raucous supporters in women's professional soccer. The atmosphere these fans form in the Thorns' stadium, located in the heart of the Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood, is the basis for the new kits.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 03:58:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 273 M
EBIT 2019 5 093 M
Net income 2019 4 266 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 32,24
P/E ratio 2020 27,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 134 B
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE15.90%134 450
ADIDAS15.02%47 449
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 410
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%631
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%305
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%250
