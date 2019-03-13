Nike : These Portland Thorns Kits Make History

The Portland Thorns are two-time National Women's Soccer League (NSWL) champions and own the league's highest average attendance. When the team takes the pitch in 2019, it will do so with yet another distinction: Its kits will mark the first time that Nike has created a unique visual identity for a women's club team from top to bottom.

The design, which spans match, training and leisurewear, celebrates the team's citywide fandom. At its core are the Rose City Riveters, who, clad in red, green and black, are among the most raucous supporters in women's professional soccer. The atmosphere these fans form in the Thorns' stadium, located in the heart of the Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood, is the basis for the new kits.