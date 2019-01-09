Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : This Nike Kobe 1 Protro Honors the Black Mamba's 81-Point Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 08:14pm EST

December 11, 2018 - A four-female footwear collective, made up of a designer, engineer, developer and product manager, is responsible for the expressive new Nike Air Max Dia.

The design (which was completed on an accelerated timeline) of the women's exclusive silhouette began by prioritizing the last, working diligently to achieve a tapered (but democratic) toe-box. The result was a shoe with beautiful proportion - a nod to both craft and utility.

A deconstructed translucent Nexkin upper (a vessel to show personality through sock choice), low collar and big lift combine to complete the modern look. The four dots on the heel represent the four disciplines that brought the shoe to life - a reminder of the power of collaboration.

The tooling is perhaps the shoe's true signature feature. The Dia's elegant stack height is derived from the team's established goal for the shoe: to highlight the Air unit in the biggest way possible.

With that wish came a ton of questions, including things like what the heel would have to look like, where it would affect the shoe's design and how to make it look beautiful rather than bulky. It also called for more foam, resulting in more comfort.

Limited quantities of the Nike Air Max Dia will be available December 13 on the Nike App and at select retailers followed by a wider release January 25.

To download hi-res images, click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
08:14pNIKE : This Nike Kobe 1 Protro Honors the Black Mamba's 81-Point Game
PU
01/08NIKE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
01/08NIKE : Celebrate the Athleticism of Yoga
PU
01/07NIKE : Nick Kyrgios is Kyrie-ing His Shoes for Melbourne
PU
01/01NIKE : Five Things To Know About Russell Westbrook's Why Not Zer0.2
PU
01/01NIKE : Find Your Running Crew for the New Year, Customize Your Cortez and More
PU
2018NIKE : The Year of the Pig Chinese New Year Collection Brings Together 12 Years ..
PU
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Worst Week Since '08; Nasdaq Enters Bear Market As..
DJ
2018Nike shares rise as strong quarterly results allay China demand concerns
RE
2018NIKE : Names Uzzell President, CEO of Converse Inc. -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 226 M
EBIT 2019 5 057 M
Net income 2019 4 234 M
Finance 2019 66,7 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 29,13
P/E ratio 2020 24,59
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 85,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE2.13%120 252
ADIDAS6.52%43 262
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 273
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%484
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%238
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.