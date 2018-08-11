Log in
News

Nike : Tottenham Hotspur Goes Full N17 With Its 2018-19 Third Kit

08/11/2018 | 11:20am CEST

For its season-opening away match, Tottenham Hotspur will debut the club's 2018-19 third kit, with a design that links details of territorial pride and historic graphics from the club's past.

The shirt's print has a modern, asymmetrical pattern of dark colors and hard geometric lines. Upon closer inspection, the pattern reveals an aerial depiction of the North London club's location in the Borough of Haringey (N17). The green hue on the body, shorts and socks of the kit is inspired by the original logo of a brewery that owned a portion of the land where the Spurs' new stadium is built. Tottenham will also wear the third kit in European competition.

The new 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur third kit is available August 11 on nike.com and shop.tottenhamhotspur.com.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 09:19:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 347 M
EBIT 2019 5 092 M
Net income 2019 4 253 M
Finance 2019 1 132 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 30,46
P/E ratio 2020 25,88
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE29.06%130 061
ADIDAS23.06%45 653
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%45 653
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD18.96%13 501
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT16.67%7 107
SKECHERS USA INC-22.60%4 652
