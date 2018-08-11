Nike : Tottenham Hotspur Goes Full N17 With Its 2018-19 Third Kit

For its season-opening away match, Tottenham Hotspur will debut the club's 2018-19 third kit, with a design that links details of territorial pride and historic graphics from the club's past.

The shirt's print has a modern, asymmetrical pattern of dark colors and hard geometric lines. Upon closer inspection, the pattern reveals an aerial depiction of the North London club's location in the Borough of Haringey (N17). The green hue on the body, shorts and socks of the kit is inspired by the original logo of a brewery that owned a portion of the land where the Spurs' new stadium is built. Tottenham will also wear the third kit in European competition.

The new 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur third kit is available August 11 on nike.com and shop.tottenhamhotspur.com.