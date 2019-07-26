Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Tottenham Hotspur Help Jumpstart New Grassroots Football League in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

When Tottenham Hotspur players Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Oliver Skipp paid a visit to Shanghai during their preseason club tour, inspiring young footballers at the grassroots level was a key agenda item.

The athletes met with youth players from the Nike School Champions League - a Nike-sponsored, dual-gender tournament - and shared their experiences with the kids. Joining in on the action, the professionals facilitated games and shooting competitions while helping to improve the young players' football techniques.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 18:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
02:40pNIKE : Tottenham Hotspur Help Jumpstart New Grassroots Football League in Shangh..
PU
07/25EXCLUSIVE : Nike explores sale of surfwear brand Hurley - sources
RE
07/25NIKE : What is Nike Joyride?
PU
07/25NIKE : Joyride Kids Nova
PU
07/23NIKE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
07/23NIKE : Jordan Brand Adds Zion Williamson to Family
PU
07/20NIKE : SB and Parra Combine for Energetic Collection
PU
07/18NIKE : Tottenham Hotspur Returns to Roots for 2019-20
PU
07/18Hong Kong Politics Test Business -- WSJ
DJ
07/17NIKE : and Stone Island Bring Innovative Craft to the Links
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 137 M
EBIT 2020 5 398 M
Net income 2020 4 592 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,72  $
Last Close Price 87,28  $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE17.72%136 758
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%62 356
ADIDAS AG54.99%62 356
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD60.27%20 792
PUMA39.70%10 002
SKECHERS USA INC72.74%6 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group