Nike : Tottenham Hotspur Help Jumpstart New Grassroots Football League in Shanghai

When Tottenham Hotspur players Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Oliver Skipp paid a visit to Shanghai during their preseason club tour, inspiring young footballers at the grassroots level was a key agenda item.

The athletes met with youth players from the Nike School Champions League - a Nike-sponsored, dual-gender tournament - and shared their experiences with the kids. Joining in on the action, the professionals facilitated games and shooting competitions while helping to improve the young players' football techniques.