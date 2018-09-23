Log in
NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 10:05:49 pm
85.55 USD   +0.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News
Nike : Track Cleat (Odell Beckham Jr. Special Edition)

09/23/2018 | 05:09pm CEST

September 07, 2018 - After leading England to a semifinal match in Russia and distinguishing himself as the top goal-scorer in the tournament, Nike will honor forward Harry Kane with a special-edition golden Hypervenom 3 boot.

A tonal St. George's Cross flag appears on the premium golden boot, along with the England National Team badge. Printed on its instep are symbolic words, such as 'Lion' and 'Leader,' that succinctly describe Kane's rise from his first club, Ridgeway Rovers.

'From our ground here, you can see the cranes going to work at Tottenham Hotspur on the new stadium,' says Ian Marshall, chairman of Ridgeway Rovers. 'From here to Spurs, and doing what he did at the World Cup, it's inspiring, and we couldn't be more proud [of him].'

Kane will wear the boot upon his international return in September when England faces Spain.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 15:08:13 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 391 M
EBIT 2019 5 126 M
Net income 2019 4 255 M
Finance 2019 1 110 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 32,26
P/E ratio 2020 27,31
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 84,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE36.48%136 927
ADIDAS26.17%51 834
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%51 465
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD4.49%12 355
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-29.92%4 493
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 317
