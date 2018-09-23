Nike : Track Cleat (Odell Beckham Jr. Special Edition)

September 07, 2018 - After leading England to a semifinal match in Russia and distinguishing himself as the top goal-scorer in the tournament, Nike will honor forward Harry Kane with a special-edition golden Hypervenom 3 boot.

A tonal St. George's Cross flag appears on the premium golden boot, along with the England National Team badge. Printed on its instep are symbolic words, such as 'Lion' and 'Leader,' that succinctly describe Kane's rise from his first club, Ridgeway Rovers.

'From our ground here, you can see the cranes going to work at Tottenham Hotspur on the new stadium,' says Ian Marshall, chairman of Ridgeway Rovers. 'From here to Spurs, and doing what he did at the World Cup, it's inspiring, and we couldn't be more proud [of him].'

Kane will wear the boot upon his international return in September when England faces Spain.