Nike : Trump slams Nike as Kaerpernick ads spark some boycotts
09/05/2018 | 03:57pm CEST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nike Inc following the debut of its advertising campaign with Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who sparked a national controversy by kneeling during the national anthem.
Trump, without offering evidence, said the sportwear company was "getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts."
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)