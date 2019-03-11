Nike : U.S. Soccer Honors the Transformative '99ers with New Collection

Twenty years later, Morgan, the USWNT star striker with 99 international goals to her name, is indeed one of them. And going into France 2019, she has the opportunity, along with her teammates, to do what the '99ers didn't: repeat as champions.

'To be reigning champion is not easy going into a tournament, but this team is ready to take it on,' she says. Morgan also knows that the current squad owes more than inspiration to the '99ers - it also owes an irrefutable legitimacy. 'People see us as athletes; it is not necessary to put a qualifier on it,' she says. 'I am proud of it.'