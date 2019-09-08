Nike : Unveils Team Kits for League of Legends Pro League

The Invictus Gaming uniform follows the team's traditional color combination of a white base, black and silver-gray. The chevron pattern on the chest is inspired by the superhuman boost of angel wings, allowing players to literally and figuratively soar over obstacles. Like a global football kit, a golden star above the team logo commemorates the team's world championship victory in 2018. The Chinese character above the jock tag, Ji, means 'extreme.' Two target marks on the neck are a play between a scope fixed on the enemy and a power outlet for energy.