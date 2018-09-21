Nike : What Is Nike FastFit?

The innovation has myriad benefits. First, it eliminates adjustments and readjustments to laces and replaces those interactions with a single, efficient pull. Because the tightening system can withstand the equivalent of at least 60 pounds of tension with every turn of the mechanism, the shoe stays cinched throughout a player's movements. FastFit also delivers equal pressure across the top of the foot to prevents hot spots. And the instep strap, or 'lace,' is similar to the cords made for parachutes, which ensures the tightening system is incredibly durable too. Finally, there's a style factor - FastFit's sleek, minimalist system just looks cool.