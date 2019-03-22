Nike : What Keeps Air Flowing

In seeking new sensations, we have continually stretched the boundaries of Air-Sole design. Exaggerated shapes communicate their value - some plush, some protective, some flexible. And it's not always about more Air, but where Air is most required.

With the VaporMax, this was a soft, bouncy, flexible ride. With the 270 and 720, we arrived at new heights (see H) and a depth of displacement that improved comfort for longer wear. In all three, we worked with the core benefit of Air Max: energy absorption. We want, ultimately, to do two things: The first is to find ways to highlight that benefit, unencumbered from any other material. In the most imaginative sense (see I), we want to achieve weightlessness. The second is to push the limits of absorption with new geometries.

Air is always pushing back, so we have to consider how those geometries make for a pleasurable sensation. We also have to find a stable base for the wearer. Because of these controls, we don't start our work with the aim of creating a provocative shape, but it is a happy byproduct.

We see Air as a variable, a shape shifter that follows a clear truth: When we solve for a pure, functional need with Air, our result is intuitive and beautiful.

- Kathy Gomez, VP of Cushioning Innovation