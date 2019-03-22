Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : What Keeps Air Flowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:15am EDT

In seeking new sensations, we have continually stretched the boundaries of Air-Sole design. Exaggerated shapes communicate their value - some plush, some protective, some flexible. And it's not always about more Air, but where Air is most required.

With the VaporMax, this was a soft, bouncy, flexible ride. With the 270 and 720, we arrived at new heights (see H) and a depth of displacement that improved comfort for longer wear. In all three, we worked with the core benefit of Air Max: energy absorption. We want, ultimately, to do two things: The first is to find ways to highlight that benefit, unencumbered from any other material. In the most imaginative sense (see I), we want to achieve weightlessness. The second is to push the limits of absorption with new geometries.

Air is always pushing back, so we have to consider how those geometries make for a pleasurable sensation. We also have to find a stable base for the wearer. Because of these controls, we don't start our work with the aim of creating a provocative shape, but it is a happy byproduct.

We see Air as a variable, a shape shifter that follows a clear truth: When we solve for a pure, functional need with Air, our result is intuitive and beautiful.

- Kathy Gomez, VP of Cushioning Innovation

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
10:15aNIKE : What Keeps Air Flowing
PU
09:54aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide After Weak Europe Data Underlines Growth Worrie..
DJ
09:39aNike shares dip on North America weakness but Wall Street remains upbeat
RE
09:32aNIKE : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bio-Path, Nike Inc.,..
PR
06:49aEUROPE : European shares dive after grim flash PMI surveys
RE
02:48aNIKE : Posts Sales Gain but Says Growth Will Slow
DJ
03/21NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
RE
03/21NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
RE
03/21NIKE : Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/21NIKE : Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 327 M
EBIT 2019 5 112 M
Net income 2019 4 279 M
Debt 2019 678 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 33,08
P/E ratio 2020 27,92
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE18.71%138 510
ADIDAS14.31%47 547
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 707
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%597
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%310
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%252
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.