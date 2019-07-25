Nike : What is Nike Joyride?

Nike Joyride releases first in the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. Designed for all runners, the soft cushioning and smooth transition helps ease impact - important whether you're a seasoned marathoner taking a shake-out run or a novice looking to find your true stride. The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit is available to Nike Members July 25. A global release follows August 15.

Future silhouettes featuring Nike Joyride, tuned specifically for their unique purposes, include the Nike Joyride NSW, Nike Joyride NSW Setter (which debuted during Matthew Williams' SS20 ALYX show at Paris Fashion Week), the women's-exclusive Nike Joyride NSW Optik and the Nike Joyride Kids Nova, expressly engineered for the needs of young athletes.