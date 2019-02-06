Log in
NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NKE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/06 12:59:10 pm
82.095 USD   -0.92%
Nike : Zoom KOBE IV Protro

02/06/2019 | 12:10pm EST

When Kobe Bryant thought about the design of his fourth Nike signature shoe, he raised an important question: Why did the world's top football strikers wear low-cut shoes while basketball players - participating in equally dynamic sport - still believed that high-tops were best?

Bryant told Eric Avar, Nike's VP of Creative Director of Innovation, that he wanted the lowest, lightest weight basketball shoe Nike could make. Bryant got his wish with the Nike Zoom KOBE IV, which will be re-released in a Protro version (a blend of 'performance' and 'retro').

Originally released in 2009, the Nike Zoom KOBE IV proved that a light, low-cut profile could still give optimum support at the game's highest level. It wasn't the first low-cut Nike hoops shoe (the 1972 Bruin takes that distinction), but its impact on the game was tremendous, as it linked the low-top movement with a single player. In today's diversely talented league, low-top shoes are now worn by every type of player, from shifty point guards to rangy forwards to powerful bigs.

The tech in the original shoe was futuristic for its time. Its Flywire construction that used thin, strong nylon fibers to support the upper, had debuted a year prior in the Nike Hyperdunk (the silhouette Bryant wore in Beijing in 2008). LunarLite foam in the forefoot, a Zoom Air unit in the heel and a full-length Phylon midsole provided responsive cushioning.

The Nike Zoom KOBE IV Protro takes a '96 draft day colorway, inspired by a Charlotte color scheme, and brings in some updated performance features, including an adjusted vamp shape, a sleeker heel shape, wider outsole traction and a full-length Zoom Air unit.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 17:09:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 227 M
EBIT 2019 5 070 M
Net income 2019 4 241 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 31,42
P/E ratio 2020 26,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 86,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE10.59%130 405
ADIDAS11.18%46 303
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 179
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA15.77%549
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%501
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%292
