Nike : and Manchester City Hit the Archives to Create Celebratory Shirt

0
03/25/2019

During its six-year-long partnership with Nike, Manchester City has won six major trophies. This run of success is recognized with the limited-edition Nike x Manchester City celebration jersey.

The design pulls from nine of the period's iconic looks, including the 2017-18 centurion season home shirt worn by Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling and John Stones, in which the club broke the Premier League points tally record, and the third shirt from the 2013-14 domestic double winning campaign that was worn by midfield lynchpin Fernandinho.

Rising star and homegrown talent Phil Foden is one of the select few to have worn every single jersey produced within Nike's six-year partnership with Manchester City. 'My personal favorite is the home jersey from last season. I made my debut wearing that, so it means a lot me,' says Foden. 'It's great because the fans will be able to point out the jerseys and relive the memories created in them.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:14:12 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 125 M
EBIT 2019 4 917 M
Net income 2019 4 160 M
Debt 2019 91,3 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 31,87
P/E ratio 2020 26,76
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE10.86%129 350
ADIDAS15.08%47 536
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 751
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%605
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%324
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%251
