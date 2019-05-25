Log in
Nike : to waive performance targets for pregnant athletes

0
05/25/2019 | 06:43am EDT
Boxes of Nike shoes are pictured in the warehouse of local footwear retailer

(Reuters) - Sportswear giant Nike will waive performance-based targets for 12 months for any of their pregnant athletes after several runners revealed they had their payments frozen, according to a New York Times report on Friday.

American middle distance runner Alysia Montano and British distance runner Jo Pavey both said earlier this month that Nike had stopped their sponsorship payments while pregnant.

Sponsorship agreements with athletes typically include clauses that reduce payments if they do not reach performance-based targets.

The company told Reuters on May 16 it still had performance-based payment reduction clauses in their agreements, but they had changed their policy last year so that no female athletes would be "penalized financially for pregnancy".

The New York Times added on Friday that Nike would waive performance-pay reductions for 12 months for athletes who have a baby and said they could do more.

"We've recognized Nike, Inc., can do more, and there is an important opportunity for the sports industry collectively to evolve to better support female athletes," Sandra Carreon-John, a Nike spokeswoman, said in a emailed statement to the newspaper.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 100 M
EBIT 2019 4 867 M
Net income 2019 4 111 M
Debt 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 32,30
P/E ratio 2020 27,07
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 129 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 90,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE10.82%129 135
ADIDAS42.13%58 203
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 147
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%779
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-16.87%364
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%348
