Runner's Reprise: Nike's Original Door Reopens in Santa Monica

Heidi O'Neill, President of Nike Direct, views this as a special confidence that pervades the brand's retail efforts. It is essential to the DNA of the House of Innovation, Nike's new flagship concept, all the way down to Nike's current community-driven spaces, such as New York's 45 Grand and, of course, BRS.

'You're here to earn loyalty,' says Johnson of BRS's intent. 'This breeds a mutual understanding and a human level of trust. It always starts with forming relationships.'

While BRS maintains Johnson's efforts in establishing a running community, New York's 45 Grand serves to welcome locals that rally around the city's diverse engagements in sport, culture and community (hosting everything from book launches to coat drives). Shaghai's On-Air Studio supports local creative endeavor - including hosting a weekly workshops and speaker series. In each instance, the three spaces, along with other Nike locations around the world, offer what Johnson did in 1967: safe harbor to discuss mutual passion points and from which to build new foundations.

BRS at 3107 Pico will welcome runners daily from January 25.

For more on how to get involved with Nike around the world click here.