NIKE (NKE)
News 
News Summary

Runner's Reprise: Nike's Original Door Reopens in Santa Monica

01/24/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Heidi O'Neill, President of Nike Direct, views this as a special confidence that pervades the brand's retail efforts. It is essential to the DNA of the House of Innovation, Nike's new flagship concept, all the way down to Nike's current community-driven spaces, such as New York's 45 Grand and, of course, BRS.

'You're here to earn loyalty,' says Johnson of BRS's intent. 'This breeds a mutual understanding and a human level of trust. It always starts with forming relationships.'

While BRS maintains Johnson's efforts in establishing a running community, New York's 45 Grand serves to welcome locals that rally around the city's diverse engagements in sport, culture and community (hosting everything from book launches to coat drives). Shaghai's On-Air Studio supports local creative endeavor - including hosting a weekly workshops and speaker series. In each instance, the three spaces, along with other Nike locations around the world, offer what Johnson did in 1967: safe harbor to discuss mutual passion points and from which to build new foundations.

BRS at 3107 Pico will welcome runners daily from January 25.

For more on how to get involved with Nike around the world click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 22:38:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 241 M
EBIT 2019 5 070 M
Net income 2019 4 241 M
Debt 2019 780 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 30,52
P/E ratio 2020 25,79
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 86,2 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE8.92%126 691
ADIDAS13.65%47 274
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 151
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA16.62%541
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%520
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%287
