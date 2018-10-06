Log in
This Month: Snag the Nigel Sylvester AF-1 iD, Volunteer for Toronto’s Youth, See a Shot at History in Chicago, and More

10/06/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

VOLUNTEER AS A YOUTH MENTOR IN TORONTO

WHAT: Become a community coach and help Toronto's young athletes achieve their goals by attending this special mentorship training seminar. Attendees will learn from Nike running coaches and will later be paired with grassroot partner organizations like Startt2Finish, Toronto Community Housing, Boys and Girls Clubs, Lane6 and Sole Sisters to create a positive impact on Toronto's youth through volunteer opportunities.

WHEN: October 15, 2018; 5:30 PM EDT - 9:30 PM EDT

WHERE: Central Tech High School, 725 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON M5S 2R5, Canada

HOW TO JOIN: To register, click here. It is recommended that you apply for a Vulnerable Sector Check (commonly referred to as a Police Background Check) once your RSVP is confirmed.

MARATHON NUTRITION SEMINAR

WHAT: To help you prepare for Chicago's premier marathon, Elyse Kopecky, co-author of 'Run Fast, East Slow' with Nike athlete and marathoner Shalane Flanagan, will host a nutrition seminar on how to structure your diet before race day. If you can't make the seminar, you can still attend a number of in-store programs in October, with activities such as meditation sessions and customization opportunities.

WHEN: October 5, 2018, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT

WHERE: Nike Just Do It HQ Chicago, 673 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601

HOW TO JOIN: Click here to reserve a spot.

NIKETOWN LONDON BRA-FITTING SESSIONS

WHAT: Women are invited to sign up for a personal bra fitting service at NikeTown London to find the perfect match for their running and training needs.

WHEN: Throughout the month of October

WHERE: 236 Oxford St, Marylebone, London W1C 1DE, UK

HOW TO JOIN: Click here to reserve your appointment.

KOBE BRYANT BOOK SIGNING

WHAT: To celebrate the release of Kobe Bryant's forthcoming book, 'The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,' The Grove in Los Angeles will host a conversation and book signing with Bryant himself.

WHEN: October 23, 2018

WHERE: The Grove, 189 The Drive Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 19:17:02 UTC
