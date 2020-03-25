Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Appetite for Blue-Chip Corporate Bonds Improves Amid Continued Credit-Market Stress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

Blue-chip U.S. companies are having an easier time issuing new bonds, a sign of improving conditions in some parts of the credit markets after a series of extraordinary Federal Reserve interventions.

Business giants including Nike Inc., McDonald's Corp. and Pfizer Inc. were among those poised to sell bonds Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Comcast Corp. and Mastercard Inc. a day earlier. In a sign of increased demand among investors, the companies were set to issue the bonds at significantly lower yields than their initial offers at the start of the day.

Even though companies sold a large amount of investment-grade bonds last week, they were forced to pay such high interest rates that it only added to concerns about a breakdown in credit markets, as investors reeled in response to the spread of the coronavirus and the aggressive measures taken by public authorities to contain it. Corporate bond sales had all but ground to a halt earlier in the month, underscoring how the virus was threatening businesses by disrupting financial activity.

Improvement in the investment-grade corporate bond market follows the announcement by the Fed on Monday that it would buy unlimited amounts of government debt and create new facilities to buy new and existing corporate bonds that carry investment-grade ratings.

"With the backstop from the Fed, I think it helps meaningfully," said Gene Tannuzzo, deputy global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle.

Nike on Wednesday was set to sell $1.5 billion of 10-year notes at yield 2 percentage points above comparable U.S. Treasurys, down from initial guidance of a 2.5 percentage point spread. McDonald's was poised to sell $1 billion of 10-year notes at a 2.85 percentage point spread, down from initial guidance of 3.35 percentage points.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 0.805%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 0.813% Tuesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

In another sign of a healthier market, companies on Tuesday sold their new investment-grade bonds at an average spread that was just 0.037 percentage point above the spreads on their existing bonds, according to BofA Global Research. That was down from 0.37 percentage point Monday and roughly 0.5 to 0.8 percentage point last week.

The cost of protecting corporate bonds against default using credit derivative indexes has also declined this week. It cost $105,300 a year to protect $10 million of U.S. investment-grade bonds against default for five years on IHS Markit's CDX index, down marginally from Tuesday's close and significantly lower than Friday's $151,000.

Signs of severe stress in credit markets remain, however.

As of Tuesday, the average investment-grade corporate-bond spread was 3.53 percentage points, up from 1.07 percentage points a month ago, according to Bloomberg Barclays data. Fifty-seven percent of speculative-grade corporate loans are now priced below 80 cents on the dollar, compared with just 4% at the end of last year, according to LCD, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -2.25% 33.9 Delayed Quote.-22.97%
MASTERCARD 8.89% 259.305 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 3.84% 168.06 Delayed Quote.-18.05%
NIKE, INC. 11.55% 80.795 Delayed Quote.-28.61%
PFIZER, INC. 2.19% 30.385 Delayed Quote.-24.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
02:51pAppetite for Blue-Chip Corporate Bonds Improves Amid Continued Credit-Market ..
DJ
11:54aNIKE : Shares Moving Higher on NYSE Wednesday
DJ
10:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Coronavirus takes toll on the auto sector
09:32aNIKE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Beyond Meat, Marriott, Nike, T..
PR
08:46aNIKE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48aNIKE : Posts Rebound In China
DJ
03/24NIKE : Says Digital Orders Offset Damage to Retail From Coronavirus
DJ
03/24NIKE : Quarterly Sales Pressured by Coronavirus Closures in China
DJ
03/24NIKE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/24NIKE : Posts Lower 3Q Profit Despite Higher-Than-Expected Sales
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 384 M
EBIT 2020 4 378 M
Net income 2020 3 863 M
Finance 2020 872 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
EV / Sales2021 2,69x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 94,24  $
Last Close Price 72,33  $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-28.61%112 645
ADIDAS AG-32.60%41 124
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED5.71%18 694
PUMA SE-27.23%8 030
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-20.98%3 734
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-46.08%3 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group