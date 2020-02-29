Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

At U.S. Olympics Marathon Trials, It Was All About the Shoes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 07:38pm EST

By Rachel Bachman

ATLANTA -- Galen Rupp reasserted himself as the top U.S. men's marathoner, and Aliphine Tuliamuk edged out her competitors to finish as the top woman in Saturday's U.S. Olympic marathon trials, a race that played out against the backdrop of an arms race in shoe technology.

Rupp pulled away in the final miles on a blustery day, showing the speed that won him the bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, to finish in 2:09:20, more than 42 seconds ahead of Jacob Riley. Abdi Abdirahman was third, and at age 43 will be the oldest American man ever in an Olympic running event.

"This is my first marathon, I guess, that I've finished, since having surgery a year-and-a-half ago," Rupp said of an Achilles operation. "I'm just so thrilled to be representing the USA again and heading back to Tokyo with these two other great guys."

Tuliamuk, a 30-year-old native of Kenya who attended Wichita State, and third-place finisher Kenyan-born Sally Kipyego, who went to Texas Tech, both became U.S. citizens in recent years. Kipyego represented Kenya at the London 2012 Olympics, winning silver in the 10,000 meters and finishing fourth in the 5,000.

Molly Seidel finished second in her debut at the marathon distance. A four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame, Seidel qualified for the trials by running the Houston half-marathon.

The top three men and top three women qualify to represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Games, which start July 24.

All three male qualifiers and the third-place female finisher wore shoes from Nike's controversial Vaporfly line, which feature thick soles and a carbon-fiber plate. Vaporflys made their debut as prototypes in the 2016 U.S. marathon trials, drew complaints from critics who said they gave runners an unfair advantage and spurred competitors to create their own versions.

The top two men Saturday wore the Nike Alphafly, the most recent model in the line, which Nike offered free to all competitors at the trials. Abdirahman wore an earlier Vaporfly model.

Riley, the men's second-place finisher, didn't have a shoe sponsorship and chose to run in Nike Alphaflys.

"I would prefer not to think that my presence on this team is due to having a better shoe," said Riley, adding that he was in the best shape of his life. "But I think there's no question that plated shoes are kind of changing the face of the game. I think if you're not in one of those, whatever brand it is, you're probably giving yourself a disadvantage. And there's probably no way to argue against that, at this point."

Riley noted, however, that the top two women finishers weren't wearing Nikes. Tuliamuk wore Hoka One One's yet-to-be-released Rocket X shoes, which have a carbon-fiber plage, and Seidel wore Sauconys. Kipyego wore Nike's NEXT%, an earlier Vaporfly shoe.

Two of Nike's top sponsored female runners weren't factors in the race. Amy Cragg, who ran in the 2016 Olympics marathon, withdrew days earlier due to illness. Jordan Hasay, one of the fastest women in the field, has struggled with injuries and finished 26th.

Trials runner Sarah Sellers said she dropped a sponsorship from another shoe company a month ago so she could wear Alphaflys.

"I feel like they made a difference, for sure," said Sellers, who finished a higher-than-expected 11th place. "I hate to say that, but I think they did make a difference."

Two surprising nonqualifiers were two-time Olympian Des Linden and Jared Ward, who finished sixth in the marathon at the 2016 Games. Ward, wearing Saucony's new carbon-fiber-plated shoe, finished 27th on Saturday.

Ward's agent, Bob Wood, was asked about the effect of Nike's shoe technology on the race. "Did it put people on the team? Yeah," he said. "Did it keep him off the team? No."

Linden, wearing the latest carbon-fiber-plated shoe from Brooks, finished fourth. "It was an incredibly deep field, and I got beat by athletes who were just better on the day," Linden said through her agent, Josh Cox.

Until last year, Rupp was coached by Alberto Salazar, the famed former marathoner and celebrated coach of the Nike Oregon Project. Salazar received a four-year suspension for doping conduct last September, and Nike dismantled the Oregon Project shortly after that. Salazar is appealing the decision.

Rupp is now coached by Mike Smith, director of cross-country and track and field at Northern Arizona University.

In all, 772 runners, including 511 women, qualified to race in the trials, the largest-ever field. On Saturday, 565 made it to the start line and finished.

Write to Rachel Bachman at rachel.bachman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCCORMICK & COMPANY -2.71% 146.19 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
NIKE, INC. 1.22% 89.38 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
SILVER -6.42% 16.648516 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
STITCH FIX, INC. 1.01% 24.03 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. -4.64% 52.64 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
07:38pAt U.S. Olympics Marathon Trials, It Was All About the Shoes
DJ
02/28NIKE'S OFFER TO U.S. OLYMPIC MARATHO : Free Shoes
DJ
02/28ROBERT IGER : Iger's Move Highlights Rare Leadership Role -- WSJ
DJ
02/28NIKE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27ROBERT IGER : Executive Chairman
DJ
02/25NIKE, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
02/25NIKE : As Olympic Marathon Trials Loom, Nike Competitors Race to the Finish
DJ
02/23G-20 Financial Leaders Warn Coronavirus Risks Global Growth
DJ
02/21Marriott Hires Former Merck CIO as Tech Chief
DJ
02/19GERMAN SPORT-GOODS BRANDS : Coronavirus Has Struck a Hard Blow to China Activity
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 146 M
EBIT 2020 5 375 M
Net income 2020 4 722 M
Debt 2020 889 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,07x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 111,57  $
Last Close Price 89,38  $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-12.60%139 198
ADIDAS AG-13.54%53 613
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-0.08%21 719
PUMA SE1.24%11 381
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-23.41%5 186
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION2.93%4 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group