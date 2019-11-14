NIKE, Inc. : Announces 11 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 2, 2019.

“NIKE has consistently delivered strong cash flow and returns for shareholders and today’s announcement marks NIKE’s 18th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase, combined with the four-year $15 billion share repurchase program announced in 2018, reflects continued confidence in our strategies to generate long-term, profitable growth as we accelerate execution of our Consumer Direct Offense.”*

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.NIKE.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.NIKE.com and can follow @NIKE.

*The marked paragraph contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005796/en/