NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
    
11/14 09:50:44 pm
91.4000 USD   +0.12%
04:17pNIKE, INC. : Announces 11 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:21aNIKE : says it will pull its goods from Amazon
AQ
11/13NIKE : to Stop Selling Directly to Amazon -- Update
DJ
NIKE, Inc. : Announces 11 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

11/14/2019 | 04:17pm EST

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 2, 2019.

“NIKE has consistently delivered strong cash flow and returns for shareholders and today’s announcement marks NIKE’s 18th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase, combined with the four-year $15 billion share repurchase program announced in 2018, reflects continued confidence in our strategies to generate long-term, profitable growth as we accelerate execution of our Consumer Direct Offense.”*

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.NIKE.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.NIKE.com and can follow @NIKE.

*The marked paragraph contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 174 M
EBIT 2020 5 472 M
Net income 2020 4 700 M
Debt 2020 723 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
EV / Sales2021 3,17x
Capitalization 143 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.23.13%142 508
ADIDAS AG46.33%57 312
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED100.80%25 977
PUMA SE57.96%11 097
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.71.38%6 150
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 703
