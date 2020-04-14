Log in
NIKE, INC.

NIKE : Names Ann Hebert as VP, GM of North America Geography

04/14/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

Tom Peddie, VP, GM of North America to Retire

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced senior leadership changes to continue accelerating growth in its flagship market. Effective June 1, Nike veteran Ann Hebert, Vice President of Global Sales, will become Vice President, General Manager of North America Geography, succeeding long-time executive Tom Peddie who is retiring from Nike.

“I am excited to have Ann lead the North America team at this time,” said Heidi O’Neill, President of Consumer and Marketplace. “Ann’s deep experience and inspiring leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our Consumer Direct Offense in North America, as we build on our successful strategy of providing consumers with the most innovative product and compelling services and experiences to deliver long-term sustainable growth for Nike.”

“I also want to express my deep gratitude to Tom for his incredible commitment to Nike and most recently to the growth of North America. His contributions span a 30-year career with Nike and we wish him all the best for what’s ahead.”

Hebert will lead end-to-end business for Nike’s North America Geography, including Sales, Direct, Marketing, Merchandising, Categories and Territories, among others. A 25-year veteran of Nike, Hebert’s prior experiences include VP, Global Sales, VP, GM of APLA, VP, Nike Stores Partnered, VP, North America Sales, and many more. She graduated from Ohio University before starting her career at Nike.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.


© Business Wire 2020
