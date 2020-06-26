NIKE : Q4FY20 EARNINGS CALL UNOFFICIAL TRANSCRIPT

PREPARED REMARKS / UNOFFICIAL TRANSCRIPT - Q4FY20 NIKE, Inc.

June 25, 2020

The following material represents prepared remarks for NIKE, Inc.'s earning conference call and is not an official transcript.

Andy Muir:

Thank you, operator.

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss NIKE, Inc.'s fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results.

As the operator indicated, participants on today's call may discuss non-GAAP financial measures. You will find the appropriate reconciliations in our press release, which was issued about an hour ago, or at our website: investors.nike.com.

Joining us on today's call will be NIKE, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe, and our Chief

Financial Officer, Matt Friend.

Following their prepared remarks, we will take your questions. We would like to allow as many of you to ask questions as possible in our allotted time. So, we would appreciate you limiting your initial questions to one. In the event you have additional questions that are not covered by others, please feel free to re-queue and we will do our best to come back to you. Thanks for your cooperation on this.

I'll now turn the call over to NIKE, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe.

John Donahoe:

Thank you, Andy, and let me congratulate you on your new role leading Investor Relations. I also want to congratulate Matt on becoming our CFO and express how deeply confident I am in Nike's financial management under Matt's leadership.

Before I get into our Q4 performance, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the environment in the U.S. right now. Over the past month, we've seen racial tragedies expose systemic prejudice and injustice in America. Nike has a long history of standing up against inequality, driven by our values and rooted in the power of sport. Today, we are uniting around our Black athletes, teammates and community, as Nike continues to lead with purpose. And we are taking action to help create lasting change to address systemic racism in our society, including a combined $140 million commitment from Nike, Converse, the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan. And while we continue to lead externally, we also strive to be even better internally to meet the high bar we set for ourselves to be a truly diverse and inclusive company and culture.

We are also continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a profound impact on the lives of so many across the globe.

And throughout all this, we have led with our values. We have executed with empathy and decisiveness. We prioritized the health and safety of our teammates by closing stores, offices and other facilities. We committed to provide pay continuity for all of our teammates even while our facilities remained closed or had altered schedules - and we have maintained this important 2

investment over the past 12 weeks. Our innovation teams designed and delivered personal protective equipment to health systems across the country. We've donated footwear and apparel to help frontline workers around the globe. And we've committed more than $25 million for COVID-19 response in our communities.

I must say that I have been so impressed and inspired by how our Nike teammates around the world have come together and responded to this crisis. They have moved with speed and empathy, and have demonstrated creativity, courage and true resilience. I could not be more proud of everyone on the Nike team.

As we look back on this quarter, it demonstrated once again that Nike's competitive advantage is driven by our team and by our brand's ability to connect with consumers. This is fueled by our strategy, the Consumer Direct Offense. And it is why I continue to believe no one is better positioned than Nike to navigate the current environment.

Matt will go deeper on Q4 in a minute, so I'll just hit on five quick observations from the quarter.

First, the power of the Nike brand continues. Leading with our values is drawing us closer to consumers. We used our ecosystem of Nike activity and commerce apps to directly engage with consumers in their homes, as they focus on health and wellness. During this difficult time, Nike has inspired and offered hope. And as a result, worldwide affinity for our brand deepened during COVID-19, with our "You Can't Stop Us" campaign receiving more than 2 billion impressions to date. Across all 12 of our key cities, Nike remains consumers' #1 favorite brand.

Second, Greater China has returned to currency-neutral growth. Over the quarter, we've strengthened our consumer connections and translated them into meaningful relationships. In March and April, China's monthly active users on the Nike Training Club app increased over 350% since the beginning of the calendar year. This direct engagement with consumers allowed our business in China to return to growth in Q4.

Third, we are seeing a true step-function change in our digital transformation. As you know, this has been an area of investment over the past few years as we have built our digital advantage,

but COVID-19 has accelerated the pace. In Q4, Nike digital grew 79%, and we surpassed $1 billion in annual digital revenue in both Greater China and EMEA for the first time. We have seen this strong digital momentum continue throughout the quarter and into early June, even as stores have begun to reopen.

Looking at our app ecosystem in Q4, a couple stats jump out as we see an extraordinary leap in digital demand and engagement:

• Workouts on the Nike Training Club app more than tripled, peaking in April at nearly 5 million workouts per week during the month.

• Since February, the Nike commerce App has been downloaded more than 8 million times - an increase that's triple last year's levels, proving the power of our investment in digital.

• And in fiscal year '20, SNKRS reached an impressive milestone, exceeding $1 billion in global demand for the first time.

Fourth observation, the Jordan Brand resonated deeply in Q4, with the airing of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary. The response we saw - from the cultural conversation around each episode to the rapid sell-through of the AJ5 Fire Red - demonstrated the love for the Jordan Brand all over the world. In fact, the Jordan Brand in Greater China grew more than 50% in FY20, approaching $1 billion in annual revenue.

Women's has played a key role in Jordan's growth, and we see significant opportunity for Jordan to achieve even greater scale, as we create more products for women, expand lifestyle offerings, and grow the business internationally.

And even during a pandemic, Jordan drove some of the quarter's biggest launches, including the AJ1 and AJ13 - a reminder of the continued strength of our consumer demand.

Fifth and finally, innovation continues to be Nike's greatest competitive advantage.

We continuously bring fresh, new product to market, supported by compelling storytelling that helps drive consumer demand. In Q4, we saw strong demand for the Pegasus 37, particularly 4

with women, and for the Air Max 2090, a new sportswear silhouette that re-imagines the future of Air. We also launched Space Hippie in our international geographies during June, with the early success offering more proof of the global consumer appetite for sustainable product. And our unmatched investment in product innovation, even during a pandemic, will be proven with our most sustainable product ever, the VaporMax 2020, launching in July.

As I said earlier, Nike is in a position to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic even stronger thanks to our Consumer Direct Offense. The global pandemic has made it clear that consumer behavior is changing rapidly, providing the opportunity for us to accelerate the pace of our transformation.

Over the past few years, we have shifted from a legacy wholesale distribution model to investment in a model that gives our consumers a more premium shopping experience. This is a change that has catalyzed our Digital growth, as part of our Consumer Direct Offense. And COVID-19 has shown our strategy is sound.

As we look to the future, here is what's not going to change:

• Our purpose will continue to guide us.

• The power of sport will always be at our center.

• And product innovation will continue to drive distinction for our Brand.

With these strengths in mind, we plan to accelerate our focus and investment in the key areas that put an even sharper point on our highest growth opportunities.

So today, we are announcing a new digitally empowered phase of our Consumer Direct Offense strategy: The Consumer Direct Acceleration. We aren't settling for our current leadership position with consumers or in digital, we're pursuing even further separation. We are transforming Nike faster to define the marketplace of the future. Now is the time to act.

Let me walk you through three areas of strategic acceleration: the marketplace of the future, our new consumer construct and our end-to-end technology foundation.