NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
10/25 04:00:34 pm
90.92 USD   -0.63%
Nike : Air Max LEBRON VII Achieves Retro Status

10/25/2019

Designing shoes for LeBron was a challenge from day one. Trying to provide sufficient containment and cushioning to a guy built like a power forward with the agility of a point guard resulted in models that performed on the court, but didn't necessarily translate to the street.

The slimmed-down VII, with its tinted Max bag and patent wrap reminiscent of a certain Jordan - there would even be a Cool Gray colorway - effortlessly crossed over. There were LEBRON VIIs for everybody: Off-court specific NFW (no Flywire) models with lux uppers constructed of woven leather; Christmas Day and All-Star on-court bangers; and a white-gold-green pre-launch set tied to his biopic that released globally in super-limited numbers, one city at a time - Chicago, Washington, Akron, Beijing, Shenyang, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York, L.A.

All of this lead up to the release of the white/black/red launch colorway in October of 2009. You didn't have to be a 6' 8', 275-pound gladiator to wear these. They appealed to beasts and hypebeasts alike. Of course, first and foremost they had to perform on-court - and they sure did. Coming off his first MVP award, James wore the Air Max LEBRON VII en route to his second.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 03:36:02 UTC
