Nike : Air Max LEBRON VII Achieves Retro Status

Designing shoes for LeBron was a challenge from day one. Trying to provide sufficient containment and cushioning to a guy built like a power forward with the agility of a point guard resulted in models that performed on the court, but didn't necessarily translate to the street.

The slimmed-down VII, with its tinted Max bag and patent wrap reminiscent of a certain Jordan - there would even be a Cool Gray colorway - effortlessly crossed over. There were LEBRON VIIs for everybody: Off-court specific NFW (no Flywire) models with lux uppers constructed of woven leather; Christmas Day and All-Star on-court bangers; and a white-gold-green pre-launch set tied to his biopic that released globally in super-limited numbers, one city at a time - Chicago, Washington, Akron, Beijing, Shenyang, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York, L.A.

All of this lead up to the release of the white/black/red launch colorway in October of 2009. You didn't have to be a 6' 8', 275-pound gladiator to wear these. They appealed to beasts and hypebeasts alike. Of course, first and foremost they had to perform on-court - and they sure did. Coming off his first MVP award, James wore the Air Max LEBRON VII en route to his second.