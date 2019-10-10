Log in
Nike : Black History Month Jersey Celebrates Influential Black British Athletes

10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

October 10, 2019 - Designed as a symbol of solidarity and shared identity, Nike will launch a Black History Month jersey in celebration of the most influential black British athletes. The jersey is being worn by the England senior men's national team - including Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Jordan Henderson - during the international camp this October and is available October 11 for Nike Members and October 15 on nike.com in the UK.

The jersey aligns with Nike's belief that sport has the power to unite and that all athletes should be treated equally. This October, Nike celebrates black British athletes and their contribution to sport across an array of avenues that include providing pathways to success, celebrating the community through sport and integrating solidarity as a symbol through the Nike brand.

PROVIDING PATHWAYS TO SUCCESS
Nike is committed to creating the next generation of future leaders by investing in training for underserved minority youth in London, providing development opportunities and pathways to create positive change. Nike is partnering with Sported - one of the leading Sport for Development charities in the UK - over the next 12 months to mentor 12 entrepreneurial young Londoners who are inspiring and enabling the next generation to play more sport in their local communities. Visit www.sported.org.uk for more information on how to apply beginning October 15.

In addition to increasing equity in the community, Nike is working with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and PA Learning to elevate opportunity for women in sport by amplifying the visibility of women's sports coverage in the UK. In tandem and through free courses, the three organizations are investing in the future generation of sports journalists by arming up-and-coming sports journalists with the skills and knowledge to better integrate the women's sport conversation.

REACHING THE COMMUNITY THROUGH SPORT
Nike is working alongside its partners at Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur, The FA, The Premier League and more to level the playing field for all black British athletes. This month, Nike is linking with Chelsea FC on an initiative delivered across more than 50 primary schools to pupils aged 5-11 to take part in a Black History Month poetry competition. Throughout October, Tottenham Hotspur is celebrating Black History Month as part of their commitment to promoting equality and diversity for all, in partnership with Nike.

A celebration of black British athletic performance and contribution to sport will be showcased through a photography exhibition at NikeTown London. A partnership with Black In The Day will invite the community to share their stories through the company's 1948 space in Shoreditch.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 17:00:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
