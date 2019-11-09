Log in
Nike, Inc.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  NKE  
Nike : Check Out Nike's New Ground-Up Design for Medical Workers

0
11/09/2019

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is a shoe for everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.

Product testing and medical-worker insights - those on-the-ground athletes - took place at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital located in Portland, Oregon. During the sessions, the designers of the Air Zoom Pulse learned the rigors of these health-care workers' day-to-day efforts. Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift. The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind. The shoe is easy to get on and off, and equally simple to clean. The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions.

The design confronts a range of medical-worker-specific challenges. How can a shoe be both comfortable for long stretches of standing and versatile enough to support the hurried movements required in emergency situations? The answer comes through the Pulse's full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and a heel fit so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 05:29:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 175 M
EBIT 2020 5 474 M
Net income 2020 4 706 M
Debt 2020 723 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
EV / Sales2021 3,11x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 102,55  $
Last Close Price 89,48  $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.21.14%139 683
ADIDAS AG49.12%57 615
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED108.67%26 897
PUMA SE56.21%10 876
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.72.70%6 085
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 954
