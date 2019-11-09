Nike : Check Out Nike's New Ground-Up Design for Medical Workers

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is a shoe for everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.

Product testing and medical-worker insights - those on-the-ground athletes - took place at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital located in Portland, Oregon. During the sessions, the designers of the Air Zoom Pulse learned the rigors of these health-care workers' day-to-day efforts. Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift. The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind. The shoe is easy to get on and off, and equally simple to clean. The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions.

The design confronts a range of medical-worker-specific challenges. How can a shoe be both comfortable for long stretches of standing and versatile enough to support the hurried movements required in emergency situations? The answer comes through the Pulse's full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and a heel fit so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug.