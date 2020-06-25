Log in
NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
Nike : Digital Sales Blunt Blow From Coronavirus

06/25/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Nike Inc. said a 75% rise in digital sales cushioned an overall decline in its latest quarter, noting that most of its physical stores have reopened after coronavirus closures.

Sales for the period ended March 31 fell 38% from a year earlier to $6.31 billion, missing analysts' estimates by roughly $1 billion. Shares of Nike fell 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Nike said roughly 85% of its stores were open in North America, as the company contends with an uneven pace of reopenings as states ease lockdowns. Roughly 90% of stores were open in its Europe, Middle East and Asia segment and roughly 65% of stores were open in the Asia, Pacific and Latin America regions.

"As physical retail reopens, Nike's strong digital trends continue," said Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend in prepared remarks, citing the brand's strength and the investments its made in online shopping.

Total sales from North America were $2.23 billion, down 46% from a year earlier. Nike's sales in Greater China slipped 3% to $1.6 billion. Nearly all of its stores in Greater China had reopened as of mid-May.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based company swung to a loss of $790 million, or 51 cents a share, from a profit of $989 million, or 62 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company cut its expenses by 6% from a year ago.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

