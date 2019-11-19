Nike : Discover Japan's Other Marquee Sporting Moment in This Zoom Family Update

November 17, 2019 - For James Whitner, the common directive found on luxury clothing labels, 'Hand Wash Cold,' is more than just an instruction for care. Whitner's A Ma Maniére boutiques, in Atlanta, Houston and Washington, D.C., channel their namesake - which translates from French to 'my way' - as ethos, a reminder to treat the things you care about with an unwavering respect. This materializes in the stores and the related community work and experience at each location, and also in the new Nike Air Force 1 A Ma Maniére 'Hand Wash Cold.'

'The shoe tells a story of giving and giving back,' says Whitner. 'Everything luxury should be taken care of, and lives in communities are delicate.'

At A Ma Maniére there is emphasis on creating change in each location's adjacent community. For example, in D.C., where the boutique also houses a boutique hotel, support is granted to child homelessness causes. A restaurant highlights the Houston store, and the local beneficiary is a food bank. In each, Whitner wants to balance aspiration with action.

'What we do is all about youth culture and experiences,' he says. 'You always have to connect with the kids. If you aren't, you are not rooted in the culture.'

The Nike Air Force 1 has been a constant in Whitner's rotation, understood for its duality as both an aspirational product and streetwear staple.

'The AF1 was our choice of shoe before we found luxury. We have to put a luxury expression on it, but do it in a way that feels uniquely ours. I wanted the shoe to look like it fits next to the brands in A Ma Maniére, but still feels natural and true to Air Force 1,' says Whitner.

A suede wrap to the midsole, along with other high-touch accents, makes the AF1 A Ma Maniére, the experiences Whitner promotes balanced in the silhouette's democratic base and its symbolic veneering.

The AF1 A Ma Maniére releases in both high and low versions. Each respective pair is individually numbered (out of 5914 for the High and 5269 for the low), for, as Whitner notes, 'transparency and collectablilty.' Both high and low release December 7 at all A Ma Maniére locations and on SNKRS in North America.

The low will also be available at select stores in U.S. and Canada: Social Status, APB, Concepts, Bodega, Creme, Shoe Gallery, UNKNWN, Trophy Room, Politics, Xhibition, Corporate, Oneness, Rooted, Sole Classics, Undefeated, Bait, Darkside Initiative, Feature, Likelihood, Livestock, Xclucity and Haven.