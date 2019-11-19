Log in
NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/19 04:00:44 pm
93.61 USD   -0.61%
NIKE : Discover Japan's Other Marquee Sporting Moment in This Zoom Family Update
PU
11/18ServiceNow Names Mastantuono as CFO
DJ
11/16NIKE : Celebs who engage IN OTHER VOCATIONS
AQ
Nike : Discover Japan's Other Marquee Sporting Moment in This Zoom Family Update

0
11/19/2019 | 08:50pm EST

November 17, 2019 - For James Whitner, the common directive found on luxury clothing labels, 'Hand Wash Cold,' is more than just an instruction for care. Whitner's A Ma Maniére boutiques, in Atlanta, Houston and Washington, D.C., channel their namesake - which translates from French to 'my way' - as ethos, a reminder to treat the things you care about with an unwavering respect. This materializes in the stores and the related community work and experience at each location, and also in the new Nike Air Force 1 A Ma Maniére 'Hand Wash Cold.'

'The shoe tells a story of giving and giving back,' says Whitner. 'Everything luxury should be taken care of, and lives in communities are delicate.'

At A Ma Maniére there is emphasis on creating change in each location's adjacent community. For example, in D.C., where the boutique also houses a boutique hotel, support is granted to child homelessness causes. A restaurant highlights the Houston store, and the local beneficiary is a food bank. In each, Whitner wants to balance aspiration with action.

'What we do is all about youth culture and experiences,' he says. 'You always have to connect with the kids. If you aren't, you are not rooted in the culture.'

The Nike Air Force 1 has been a constant in Whitner's rotation, understood for its duality as both an aspirational product and streetwear staple.

'The AF1 was our choice of shoe before we found luxury. We have to put a luxury expression on it, but do it in a way that feels uniquely ours. I wanted the shoe to look like it fits next to the brands in A Ma Maniére, but still feels natural and true to Air Force 1,' says Whitner.

A suede wrap to the midsole, along with other high-touch accents, makes the AF1 A Ma Maniére, the experiences Whitner promotes balanced in the silhouette's democratic base and its symbolic veneering.

The AF1 A Ma Maniére releases in both high and low versions. Each respective pair is individually numbered (out of 5914 for the High and 5269 for the low), for, as Whitner notes, 'transparency and collectablilty.' Both high and low release December 7 at all A Ma Maniére locations and on SNKRS in North America.

The low will also be available at select stores in U.S. and Canada: Social Status, APB, Concepts, Bodega, Creme, Shoe Gallery, UNKNWN, Trophy Room, Politics, Xhibition, Corporate, Oneness, Rooted, Sole Classics, Undefeated, Bait, Darkside Initiative, Feature, Likelihood, Livestock, Xclucity and Haven.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:49:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 174 M
EBIT 2020 5 472 M
Net income 2020 4 700 M
Debt 2020 723 M
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 102,73  $
Last Close Price 93,61  $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.26.26%147 020
ADIDAS AG48.55%58 627
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED102.27%26 183
PUMA SE57.96%11 182
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.79.20%6 430
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 769
