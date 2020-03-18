Nike : Down Nearly 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Drop Since February 2001 -- Data Talk

NIKE, Inc. Class B (NKE) is currently at $60.97, down $8.87 or 12.7%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 7, 2017, when it closed at $60.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 27, 2001, when it fell 19.46%

-- On Monday, Wells Fargo cut its price target on Nike to $87.00/share from $99.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- U.S. retailers are closing hundreds of stores across the country, unprecedented moves to stem the spread of the new coronavirus

-- Currently down four of the past six days

-- Down 31.79% month-to-date

-- Down 39.82% year-to-date

-- Down 41.7% from its all-time closing high of $104.58 on Jan. 21, 2020

-- Down 29.67% from 52 weeks ago (March 20, 2019), when it closed at $86.69

-- Down 41.7% from its 52 week closing high of $104.58 on Jan. 21, 2020

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $60.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 7, 2017, when it hit $59.65

-- Down 14.09% at today's intraday low

-- 10th worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 60.14 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:50:12 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet