Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike : Down Nearly 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Drop Since February 2001 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

NIKE, Inc. Class B (NKE) is currently at $60.97, down $8.87 or 12.7%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 7, 2017, when it closed at $60.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 27, 2001, when it fell 19.46%

-- On Monday, Wells Fargo cut its price target on Nike to $87.00/share from $99.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- U.S. retailers are closing hundreds of stores across the country, unprecedented moves to stem the spread of the new coronavirus

-- Currently down four of the past six days

-- Down 31.79% month-to-date

-- Down 39.82% year-to-date

-- Down 41.7% from its all-time closing high of $104.58 on Jan. 21, 2020

-- Down 29.67% from 52 weeks ago (March 20, 2019), when it closed at $86.69

-- Down 41.7% from its 52 week closing high of $104.58 on Jan. 21, 2020

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $60.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 7, 2017, when it hit $59.65

-- Down 14.09% at today's intraday low

-- 10th worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 60.14 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:50:12 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
03:17pNIKE : Down Nearly 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Drop Since February 2001 -- ..
DJ
03/17NIKE : Jordan Brand and Dior Unveil Air Dior Capsule Collection
PU
03/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France fines Apple
03/15Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops -- Update
DJ
03/15Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops
DJ
03/15NIKE : Statement
PU
03/15Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops
DJ
03/02Nike Closes European HQ After Coronavirus Case; Deep Cleans US Offices -- Upd..
DJ
03/02Think-tank report on Uighur labor in China lists global brands
RE
03/02Think-tank report on Uighur labour in China lists global brands
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 205 M
EBIT 2020 5 096 M
Net income 2020 4 494 M
Debt 2020 917 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 103,26  $
Last Close Price 69,84  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-34.07%108 767
ADIDAS AG-40.30%37 057
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-7.99%18 063
PUMA SE-29.19%7 950
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-52.28%3 234
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-2.68%3 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group