Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Kipchoge has described himself as the 'person who loves change, technology and innovation.' He is, given all his dedication to evolution in the sport, the essence of progress.

While the pursuit of personal bests fuels his training, Kipchoge has also become an important voice in fueling the future of running's technical engineering. For the past five years, Kipchoge has offered astute feedback on the full gamut of Nike's running footwear - from Free to Epic React and Pegasus to Vomero. Most important, he has been a constant partner in Nike's effort to redefine the marathon shoe.

Kipchoge first tested what was to become the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite in January 2016. He was instantly entranced by the radical tooling and the road feel. A few months later, Kipchoge wore the shoe, still an under-the-radar prototype, in London and again that year in Rio. Shortly after his gold-medal performance in Brazil, he addressed Nike designers with a few sharp questions: 'What's running in your mind after this shoe? Do you have plans for another version with more advanced benefits?'

Since then, he's been leading each iterative advance of Nike's NEXT% range.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 00:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
08:06pNIKE : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress
PU
09:33aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ab InBev, Renault, Publicis, Euronext
10/10NIKE : Elite Running Group Folded After Suspension of Coach Alberto Salazar
DJ
10/10NIKE : How to Get the New Travis Scott Collection
PU
10/10NIKE : Black History Month Jersey Celebrates Influential Black British Athletes
PU
10/09WATCH TINKER HATFIELD DISCUSS NIKE'S : the CruzrOne
PU
10/08NIKE : Thinking about buying stock in Alibaba, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Inte..
PR
10/07NIKE : OBJ's Week 5 Pregame Cleat Unleashes the Beast
PU
10/07Mall Owner Bets Outlet Bargains Can Thrive Online -- WSJ
DJ
10/05Outlet Malls Bucked the Shift to Online. Until Now.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 172 M
EBIT 2020 5 472 M
Net income 2020 4 691 M
Debt 2020 723 M
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
EV / Sales2021 3,26x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 101,21  $
Last Close Price 93,88  $
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.25.44%145 178
ADIDAS AG52.74%60 003
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED88.00%24 042
PUMA SE65.34%11 620
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.56.71%5 623
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group