Nike : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress

Kipchoge has described himself as the 'person who loves change, technology and innovation.' He is, given all his dedication to evolution in the sport, the essence of progress.

While the pursuit of personal bests fuels his training, Kipchoge has also become an important voice in fueling the future of running's technical engineering. For the past five years, Kipchoge has offered astute feedback on the full gamut of Nike's running footwear - from Free to Epic React and Pegasus to Vomero. Most important, he has been a constant partner in Nike's effort to redefine the marathon shoe.

Kipchoge first tested what was to become the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite in January 2016. He was instantly entranced by the radical tooling and the road feel. A few months later, Kipchoge wore the shoe, still an under-the-radar prototype, in London and again that year in Rio. Shortly after his gold-medal performance in Brazil, he addressed Nike designers with a few sharp questions: 'What's running in your mind after this shoe? Do you have plans for another version with more advanced benefits?'

Since then, he's been leading each iterative advance of Nike's NEXT% range.