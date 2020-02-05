Nike : Extends its Athletic Leadership

Log in
02/05/2020 | 02:02pm EST

Expands record-breaking running platform and elevates the urgency of climate action

Today, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), unveiled breakthrough innovation for athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Games, including footwear designed to provide runners with a measurable performance benefit for a new era of competition. The NEXT% platform, introduced by barrier-breaking marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, will now expand into new disciplines following its unparalleled success in distance running.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005708/en/

An international group of athletes joined the Nike 2020 Forum in New York to unveil the brand's latest performance and sustainable innovations. From left to right: Ibtihaj Muhammad, English Gardner, Leticia Bufoni, Blake Leeper, Timothy Cheruiyot, Dina Asher-Smith, Tomoya Ochiai, Sky Brown, Chris Mosier, Nyjah Huston, DeAnna Price, Bebe Vio, Kevin Mayer, Megan Blunk, Brandi Chastain, Aaron Brown, Sophie Hahn, Aori Nishimura, Diana Taurasi, Miles Chamley-Watson, Leon Schaefer and Caster Semenya. (Photo: Business Wire)

An international group of athletes joined the Nike 2020 Forum in New York to unveil the brand's latest performance and sustainable innovations. From left to right: Ibtihaj Muhammad, English Gardner, Leticia Bufoni, Blake Leeper, Timothy Cheruiyot, Dina Asher-Smith, Tomoya Ochiai, Sky Brown, Chris Mosier, Nyjah Huston, DeAnna Price, Bebe Vio, Kevin Mayer, Megan Blunk, Brandi Chastain, Aaron Brown, Sophie Hahn, Aori Nishimura, Diana Taurasi, Miles Chamley-Watson, Leon Schaefer and Caster Semenya. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ahead of the hottest Games on record, Nike also debuted progressive new collections featuring sustainable materials for all athletes. As the growing climate emergency continues to disrupt competition and training, Nike’s sustainable innovations signal the brand’s commitment to helping protect the future of the planet – and, consequently, the future of sport. Highlights include our most sustainably designed medal stand uniform in Team USA history, footwear built predominantly from recycled waste and lifestyle apparel that embraces the goal of a zero-carbon future.

“At Nike, we see sport’s greatest stage as our biggest opportunity to show the world what’s possible,” said NIKE, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe. “After all, what’s at stake isn’t just records, but the future of sport itself. In Tokyo, we’ll help the world’s best reach new levels of performance with our revolutionary platform, while sharing real solutions for the barriers all athletes face under rapidly changing climate conditions.”

  • Team USA Medal Stand Collection [link]: This summer, Team USA will prove the power of sustainability during medal ceremonies. In Tokyo, U.S. medalists will take the podium in iconic Windrunner jackets reengineered with 100% recycled polyester, pants featuring 100% recycled nylon and recycled-rubber Nike Grind trim and the Nike Air VaporMax 2020, constructed with recycled manufacturing material and precision-knit uppers for minimal waste.
  • Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% [link]: Call it the ultimate test run: when Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon barrier in Vienna this past October, he was wearing a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. In Summer 2020, Nike’s newest race-day shoe makes its official debut with two new Nike Air Zoom pods, additional foam, an updated carbon fiber plate and an ultra-breathable upper – all adding up to improved cushioning and running economy.
  • Nike Air Zoom BB NXT [link]: Nike Basketball's new Air Zoom BB NXT is engineered to be as light and responsive as possible. With a new Nike Air Zoom pod system, exposed Nike React foam and a thin plate positioned above the foam, the shoe provides athletes with lightweight strength, optimized impact protection and outstanding energy return.
  • Nike SB Skateboarding Kits [link]: For skateboarding’s debut on this summer’s global stage, Nike SB will introduce kits on the forefront of sustainable design. Athletes representing Team USA, France and Brazil will compete in uniforms designed with 100% recycled polyester, pattern efficiency for minimal waste and bright, bold styling (crafted in collaboration with Dutch artist Parra) to celebrate each nation’s unique sport culture.
  • Space Hippie [link]: In addition to product developed for athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Games, Nike will launch this spring an exploratory footwear collection that redefines what’s possible with sustainable product design. Space Hippie is constructed by transforming scrap material from factory floors – what Nike’s design teams have called “space junk” – into a radical expression of circular design. Every detail of the Space Hippie capsule collection, from material choices to methods of make to packaging, was chosen with consideration for its environmental impact, adding up to Nike’s lowest carbon footprint footwear.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.


