Nike : Introduces Infinalon in Latest Yoga Collection

Designed to deliver infinite comfort on a yogi's mat and beyond, the collection features Nike's latest performance fabric innovation: Nike Infinalon.

Movement without restriction - that's the heartbeat of Nike Yoga's new collection.

The result of more than two years of development, Nike Infinalon enters the yoga market, keeping stretch, size, softness and smoothing top of mind for the ultimate mat experience.

Stretch: With the same amount of force applied, the stretch and recovery of Infinalon is nearly double that of a fabric made from spandex. Unlike stretch lockout in spandex, Infinalon provides a comfortable and consistent fit through a gentle but nonrestrictive compression system that moves with you.

Size: With this finer yarn woven into multiple layers, yogis receive a high-density material at a low weight, which is why the collection's staple products provide a breathable, lightweight feel.

Softness: Nike Yoga's Infinalon fabric offers a smooth surface and feel that's incredibly soft to the touch.

Smoothing: Nike Yoga's Infinalon fabric provides sculpting, contouring and shaping without sacrificing comfort.