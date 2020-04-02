Log in
NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/02 10:40:31 am
81.16 USD   +2.44%
10:23aNIKE : Introduces Infinalon in Latest Yoga Collection
PU
03/31CREDIT MARKETS : Corporate Bonds Gain a Broader Appeal -- WSJ
DJ
03/30Stock Investors Buy Into Corporate Bond Surge -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Nike : Introduces Infinalon in Latest Yoga Collection

04/02/2020 | 10:23am EDT

design

Nike Introduces Infinalon in Latest Yoga Collection

December 30, 2019

Movement without restriction - that's the heartbeat of Nike Yoga's new collection.

Designed to deliver infinite comfort on a yogi's mat and beyond, the collection features Nike's latest performance fabric innovation: Nike Infinalon.

Nike's Infinalon is introduced in Nike Yoga's latest collection.

The result of more than two years of development, Nike Infinalon enters the yoga market, keeping stretch, size, softness and smoothing top of mind for the ultimate mat experience.

Stretch: With the same amount of force applied, the stretch and recovery of Infinalon is nearly double that of a fabric made from spandex. Unlike stretch lockout in spandex, Infinalon provides a comfortable and consistent fit through a gentle but nonrestrictive compression system that moves with you.

Size: With this finer yarn woven into multiple layers, yogis receive a high-density material at a low weight, which is why the collection's staple products provide a breathable, lightweight feel.

Softness: Nike Yoga's Infinalon fabric offers a smooth surface and feel that's incredibly soft to the touch.

Smoothing: Nike Yoga's Infinalon fabric provides sculpting, contouring and shaping without sacrificing comfort.

  • Nike Yoga's Infinalon products feature premium materials and inclusive sizing.

  • The latest performance innovation in Nike Yoga was constructed with minimal trims and a thoughtful seam placement.

  • Nike Infinalon products are constructed with heat, as opposed to chemicals or solvents, to be more sustainable.

  • Designed to be deliberately minimal - everything you need and nothing more -the latest in Nike Yoga helps you make yoga yours; wherever, whenever and however long works for you.

Nike's latest yoga collection is designed to be inclusive, serving all genders and body types, from extra small to plus sizes. Thoughtful seam placement and minimal trims contribute to a zero-distraction apparel experience. The collection includes leggings, pants, shorts and bodysuits - with more to come.

Select Infinalon items from Nike Yoga will be available January 1 on nike.com, with additional items added April 1.

Read More:Nike YogaDesign

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 14:22:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 378 M
EBIT 2020 4 349 M
Net income 2020 3 744 M
Debt 2020 555 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
EV / Sales2021 3,08x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 94,00  $
Last Close Price 82,74  $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-21.79%128 857
ADIDAS AG-31.04%44 125
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED1.06%19 851
PUMA SE-22.93%8 940
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-26.71%3 750
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-49.97%3 725
