Nike Introduces Infinalon in Latest Yoga Collection
December 30, 2019
Movement without restriction - that's the heartbeat of Nike Yoga's new collection.
Designed to deliver infinite comfort on a yogi's mat and beyond, the collection features Nike's latest performance fabric innovation: Nike Infinalon.
Nike's Infinalon is introduced in Nike Yoga's latest collection.
The result of more than two years of development, Nike Infinalon enters the yoga market, keeping stretch, size, softness and smoothing top of mind for the ultimate mat experience.
Stretch: With the same amount of force applied, the stretch and recovery of Infinalon is nearly double that of a fabric made from spandex. Unlike stretch lockout in spandex, Infinalon provides a comfortable and consistent fit through a gentle but nonrestrictive compression system that moves with you.
Size: With this finer yarn woven into multiple layers, yogis receive a high-density material at a low weight, which is why the collection's staple products provide a breathable, lightweight feel.
Softness: Nike Yoga's Infinalon fabric offers a smooth surface and feel that's incredibly soft to the touch.
Smoothing: Nike Yoga's Infinalon fabric provides sculpting, contouring and shaping without sacrificing comfort.
Nike Yoga's Infinalon products feature premium materials and inclusive sizing.
The latest performance innovation in Nike Yoga was constructed with minimal trims and a thoughtful seam placement.
Nike Infinalon products are constructed with heat, as opposed to chemicals or solvents, to be more sustainable.
Designed to be deliberately minimal - everything you need and nothing more -the latest in Nike Yoga helps you make yoga yours; wherever, whenever and however long works for you.
Nike's latest yoga collection is designed to be inclusive, serving all genders and body types, from extra small to plus sizes. Thoughtful seam placement and minimal trims contribute to a zero-distraction apparel experience. The collection includes leggings, pants, shorts and bodysuits - with more to come.
Select Infinalon items from Nike Yoga will be available January 1 on nike.com, with additional items added April 1.
