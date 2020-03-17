Nike : Jordan Brand and Dior Unveil Air Dior Capsule Collection

UPDATE: March 17th, 2020 - To ensure the safety of all, in accordance with recommendations by public authorities, and in order to reinforce the coordination of international measures, Dior has decided to postpone its international draw for the launch of the Air Dior capsule collection realized in collaboration with Jordan Brand.

This draw includes a chance to win entry to a global network of exclusive Dior pop-up and pop-in locations, whose openings have also been postponed in the context of current guidelines, to protect our customers and collaborators.

A new date for the Air Dior launch and for the pop-ups dedicated to this unique collaboration will be announced in function of how this situation evolves.