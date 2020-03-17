Nike : Jordan Brand and Dior Unveil Air Dior Capsule Collection

apparel
Jordan Brand and Dior Unveil Air Dior Capsule Collection
March 17, 2020
UPDATE: March 17th, 2020 - To ensure the safety of all, in accordance with recommendations by public authorities, and in order to reinforce the coordination of international measures, Dior has decided to postpone its international draw for the launch of the Air Dior capsule collection realized in collaboration with Jordan Brand.
This draw includes a chance to win entry to a global network of exclusive Dior pop-up and pop-in locations, whose openings have also been postponed in the context of current guidelines, to protect our customers and collaborators.
A new date for the Air Dior launch and for the pop-ups dedicated to this unique collaboration will be announced in function of how this situation evolves.
An exclusive collection of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories signed Air Dior extends Jordan Brand's collaborative relationship with the Parisian house. The collection balances timeless silhouettes from the Jordan and Dior vaults while bringing new life to classic sport styles.
Through a palette of gentle shades, from navy blue to white via the iconic Dior gray - the founding couturier's favorite color - these pieces bring together the House's exceptional tailoring expertise with a 1980s American sportswear feel inspired by the legendary Michael Jordan.
Travis Scott in the Air Dior collection
Relaxed, minimalistic wool suits are punctuated with buttons signed with the Air Dior logo. The blazers sport subtle blue and white striped linings. The MA-1 bomber jacket, a classic Jordan garment, reprises the emblem on its back and displays the Jumpman logo - recognized the world over - on its sleeve. It is paired with silk shorts decorated with a graphic motif featuring the 'CD' initials.
A gray suede hoodie also sports these new logos in perforated or embossed versions created using precise, meticulous techniques. The Dior Oblique motif - a powerful, timeless code - for the first time adorns the linings of the designs, which are all made by hand in Italy.
Cashmere or sleeveless sweaters, shirts and polo shirts as well as pants affirm a new look, inspired by the NBA champion's style and his balance of audacity and elegance. Four leather goods pieces - including a pouch and a wallet - as well as bob hats, necklaces and jacquard ties complement this collection, while square silk scarves subtly combine the toile de Jouy and Wings prints. Adding the final touch to the compelling range, a low version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior is also introduced.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior, Air Jordan 1 Low Dior, ready-to-wear apparel and accessories will be available later this year at a selection of Dior stores and pop-ups.
