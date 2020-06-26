Nike : Plans Job Cuts -- Reuters

-- Nike Inc. plans layoffs as the company pushes further into direct-to-consumer and online channels, Reuters reported.

-- The sportswear giant is shifting resources into its highest potential areas, where it will continue to reinvest, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

-- Nike aims to have its digital business account for 50% of its overall business.

