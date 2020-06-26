Log in
NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
06/26 02:09:52 pm
94.285 USD   -7.02%
01:54pNIKE : Plans Job Cuts -- Reuters
DJ
01:08pWall Street tumbles on concerns over U.S.-China trade deal, rising virus cases
RE
12:50pEUROPE : European shares end lower on U.S. virus woes; banks drag
RE
Nike : Plans Job Cuts -- Reuters

06/26/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

-- Nike Inc. plans layoffs as the company pushes further into direct-to-consumer and online channels, Reuters reported.

-- The sportswear giant is shifting resources into its highest potential areas, where it will continue to reinvest, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

-- Nike aims to have its digital business account for 50% of its overall business.

Full story:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nike-layoffs/nike-plans-to-cut-jobs-in-digital-push-idUSKBN23X2AV

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 415 M - -
Net income 2020 3 338 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,5x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 76 700
Free-Float 78,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 110,06 $
Last Close Price 101,40 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.0.09%157 681
ADIDAS AG-17.87%52 092
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED3.23%25 102
PUMA SE0.98%11 585
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION14.33%5 406
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-29.61%4 754
