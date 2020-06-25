Nike : Q420 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics

Total selling and administrative expense% of revenues
3,19150.5%
%
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
%
Change
5/31/2020 5/31/2019
Change
5,551
-29%
21,162 21,643
-2%
45.5%
43.4% 44.7%
1,014
-19%
-4%
3,406
3,592
3,753
-6%
33.4%
13,126
12,702
3%
35.1% 32.5%
Interest expense (income), net Other (income) expense, net
50 (84)
12 - 89 49 -
(28) - 139 (78) -
(Loss) income before income taxes
(804)
1,243
-165%
2,887
4,801
-40%
Income tax (benefit) expense
(14)
254
-106%
348
772
-55%
Effective tax rate
1.7%
20.4%
12.1%
16.1%
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(790)
$
989
-180%
$
2,539
$
4,029
-37%
(Loss) earnings per common share: Basic
$ (0.51) $
Diluted
$ (0.51) $
0.63 -181% $
0.62 -182% $
1.63 1.60
$ $
2.55 -36%
2.49 -36%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:Basic
1,555.7 1,555.7
1,570.2 1,607.5
1,558.8 1,579.7
Diluted
1,591.6 1,618.4
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.245
$
0.22
$
0.955
$
0.86
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
May 31,
May 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2020
2019
% Change
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
8,348 $
4,466
87%
Short-term investments
439
197
123%
Accounts receivable, net
2,749
4,272
-36%
Inventories
7,367
5,622
31%
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,653
1,968
-16%
Total current assets
20,556
16,525
24%
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,866
4,744
3%
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
3,097
-
-
Identifiable intangible assets, net
274
283
-3%
Goodwill
223
154
45%
Deferred income taxes and other assets
2,326
2,011
16%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
31,342 $
23,717
32%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
3 $
6
-50%
Notes payable
248
9
2,656%
Accounts payable
2,248
2,612
-14%
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
445
-
-
Accrued liabilities
5,184
5,010
3%
Income taxes payable
156
229
-32%
Total current liabilities
8,284
7,866
5%
Long-term debt
9,406
3,464
172%
Operating lease liabilities
2,913
-
-
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
2,684
3,347
-20%
Redeemable preferred stock
-
-
-
Shareholders' equity
8,055
9,040
-11%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
$
31,342 $
23,717
32%
DIVISIONAL REVENUES
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS
ENDED
%
% Change Excluding Currency
TWELVE MONTHS
(Dollars in millions)
5/31/2020
5/31/2019
Change Changes1
ENDED 5/31/2020 5/31/2019
%
% Change Excluding Currency
Change Changes1
North America
Footwear Apparel Equipment
$
1,606 $ 56361
2,736 1,275154
-41% -41% $
-56% -60%
-56% -60%
9,329 $ 4,639516
10,045 5,260597
-7% -7% -12% -12%-14% -14%
Total
2,230
4,165
-46%
-46%
14,484
15,902
-9%
-9%
-46% -44%
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Footwear
Apparel
887 398
1,643 713
-44% -42%
5,892 3,053
6,293 3,087
-6% -1%
-3% 2%
Equipment
43
101
-57%
-55%
402
432
-7%
-3%
Total 1,328
2,457
-46%
-44%
9,347
9,812
-5%
-1%
Greater China
Footwear Apparel Equipment
Total
1,647
1,697
-3%
1%
6,679
6,208
8%
11%
Asia Pacific & Latin America
Footwear
Apparel
1,149
1,167
-2%
3%
4,635
4,262
9%
12%
468
494
-5%
-1%
1,896
1,808
5%
8%
30
36
-17%
-9%
148
138
7%
11%
559
953
-41%
-38%
3,449
3,622
-5%
0%
211
363
-42%
-38%
1,365
1,395
-2%
3%
Equipment
31
63
-51%
-47%
214
237
-10%
-4%
1,379
Total 801
-42%
-39%
5,028
5,254
-4%
1%
Global Brand Divisions2
6
9
-33%
-27%
30
42
-29%
-26%
Converse
305
491
-38%
-36%
1,846
1,906
-3%
-1%
Corporate3
TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES
$
6,313
$
10,184
-38%
-36%
$
37,403
$
39,117
-4%
-2%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
Global Brand Divisions2
6
9
-33%
-27%
30
42
-29%
-26%
6,012 $
TOTAL NIKE BRAND 6,012
35,568
37,218
-4%
-2%
(11)
(7)
-
-
23,305 $
24,222
-4%
-2%
10,953
11,550
-5%
-3%
1,280
1,404
-9%
-6%
-36% $
35,568 $
37,218
-4%
-2%
9,707
-38%
-36%
(14)
-
-
6,499
-35%
-34%
$
2,845
-42%
-41%
354
-53%
-51%
9,707
-38%
(4)
Footwear
$
Apparel Equipment
4,201 $ 1,640 165
TOTAL NIKE BRANDREVENUES
$
1The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
2Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
3Corporate revenues consist primarily of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.
SUPPLEMENTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUE DETAILS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 5/31/2020 5/31/2019
% Change
% Change Excluding Currency Changes1
NIKE Brand Revenues by:
Sales to Wholesale Customers
$
Sales through NIKE Direct
Global Brand Divisions2
23,156 $ 12,382 30
25,423 11,753
-9% -7% 5% 8%
42 -29% -26%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES
$
35,568 $
37,218
-4% -2%
NIKE Brand Revenues on a Wholesale Equivalent Basis:3
Sales to Wholesale Customers
$
Sales from our Wholesale Operations to NIKE Direct Operations
23,156 $ 7,452
25,423 7,127
TOTAL NIKE BRAND WHOLESALE EQUIVALENT REVENUES
$
30,608 $
32,550
-9% -7% 5% 7%-6% -4%
NIKE Brand Wholesale Equivalent Revenues by:3
Men's
$
Women's
NIKE Kids'
Others4
16,694 $ 6,999 5,033 1,882
17,737 7,380 5,283 2,150
TOTAL NIKE BRAND WHOLESALE EQUIVALENT REVENUES
$
30,608 $
32,550
-6% -4% -5% -3% -5% -3% -12% -10%-6% -4%
NIKE Brand Wholesale Equivalent Revenues by:3
Running
$
3,830 $
4,488
-15% -12%
NIKE Basketball
1,508
1,597
-6% -4%
Jordan Brand
3,609
3,138
15% 16%
Football (Soccer)
1,575
1,894
-17% -14%
Training
2,688
3,137
-14% -13%
Sportswear
12,285
12,442
-1% 1%
Others5
5,113
5,854
TOTAL NIKE BRAND WHOLESALE EQUIVALENT REVENUES
$
30,608 $
32,550
-13% -10%-6% -4%
1The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
2Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
3References to NIKE Brand wholesale equivalent revenues, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, are intended to provide context as to the total size of the Company's NIKE Brand market footprint if it had no NIKE Direct operations. NIKE Brand wholesale equivalent revenues consist of 1) sales to external wholesale customers and 2) internal sales from the Company's wholesale operations to its NIKE Direct operations which are charged at prices that are comparable to prices charged to external wholesale customers.
4Others include all unisex products, equipment and other products not allocated to Men's, Women's and NIKE Kids', as well as certain adjustments that are not allocated to products designated by gender or age.
5Others include all other categories and certain adjustments that are not allocated at the category level.
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS
TWELVE MONTHS
ENDED %
ENDED
%
North America
$
(13)
$
1,048
-101%
$
2,899
$
3,925
-26%
Global Brand Divisions2
(844)
(830)
-2%
(3,468)
(3,262)
-6%
Converse
(27)
82
-133%
297
303
-2%
TOTAL NIKE, INC. (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
(754)
1,255
-160%
2,976
4,850
-39%
(Dollars in millions)
5/31/2020
5/31/2019
Change
5/31/2020
5/31/2019
Change
Europe, Middle East & Africa
(153)
506
-130%
1,541
1,995
-23%
Greater China
571
674
-15%
2,490
2,376
5%
Asia Pacific & Latin America
79
340
-77%
1,184
1,323
-11%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND1
(360)
1,738
-121%
4,646
6,357
-27%
Corporate3
(367)
(565)
35%
(1,967)
(1,810)
-9%
Interest expense (income), net
50
12
-
89
49
-
TOTAL NIKE, INC. (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
(804)
$
1,243
-165%
$
2,887
$
4,801
-40%
1The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT and Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
2Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation, operating overhead and product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
3Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses. Corporate includes the non-recurring charge, recognized in fiscal 2020, as a result of the Company's decision to transition its operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay to third-party distributors. This charge primarily reflects the anticipated release of associated non-cash cumulative foreign currency translation losses.