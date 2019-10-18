Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : The First-Ever FlyEase Jordan and a Host of New Collaborations Highlight the Fearless Ones Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

  • Air Jordan I Low React Fearless Ghetto Gastro
    Created in collaboration with the culinary collective, Ghetto Gastro, this silhouette brings a new flavor to the AJI. Inspirations include comfort, unity and the streets of New York City where design, art and empowerment intersect.

  • Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Blue the Great
    Designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist, Blue the Great, this AJI leans on his love for primary colors on a suede and corduroy upper with his BTG artist signature featured on the heel.

  • Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Facetasm
    Brought to life by cutting-edge Japanese brand, FACETASM, this AJI is inspired by their expression of Tokyo and features their signature crinkled look, a woven brand label and heel tab for easy entry and exit.

  • Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Maison Chateau
    Parisian lifestyle brand Maison Château Rouge applies African-inspired design cues and hand-stitched details to the AJI mid to honor its founder's roots.

  • Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Melody Ehsani
    Los Angeles-based designer Melody Ehsani brings her signature style and message of self-expression, female empowerment and paradox to the AJI mid. Highlights include a decorative gold watch dubrae and hand-lettered quote on the midsole that reads: 'IF YOU KNEW WHAT YOU HAD WAS RARE, YOU WOULD NEVER WASTE IT.' Additional hidden inspirational messages from Ehsani are hidden throughout.

  • Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Edison Chen
    CLOT founder Edison Chen adds his personal twist to the AJI with a woven nylon upper and fadeaway Swoosh that represents the hidden details revealed under the shoe's upper by natural wear or customization. A Chinese token-inspired design detail spells out 'Jordan.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 21:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE, INC.
05:41pNIKE : The First-Ever FlyEase Jordan and a Host of New Collaborations Highlight ..
PU
10:25aNIKE : Serena Williams' Next Nike Collections will be Led by NYC Design Apprenti..
PU
10/17NIKE : is Working with the WNBA and NBA to Grow Sport Participation for Girls in..
PU
10/17NIKE : Olivia Kim's "No Cover" Collection Evokes ‘90s New York Street Fash..
PU
10/16TECHNICAL FOUL : Chinese traders in online sneaker market punish NBA after Hong ..
RE
10/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower Amid Trade-deal Skepticism, Economic Grow..
DJ
10/14NIKE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Citigroup, Walt Disney ..
PR
10/14NIKE : Jadon Sancho Brings New Pitch to South London's Rising Young Footballers
PU
10/11NIKE : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress
PU
10/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ab InBev, Renault, Publicis, Euronext
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 172 M
EBIT 2020 5 472 M
Net income 2020 4 694 M
Debt 2020 723 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
EV / Sales2021 3,32x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 102,34  $
Last Close Price 95,56  $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.28.89%149 174
ADIDAS AG54.61%61 342
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED95.60%25 708
PUMA SE68.74%11 981
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.62.25%5 822
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group