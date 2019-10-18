Nike : The First-Ever FlyEase Jordan and a Host of New Collaborations Highlight the Fearless Ones Collection
0
10/18/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
Air Jordan I Low React Fearless Ghetto Gastro
Created in collaboration with the culinary collective, Ghetto Gastro, this silhouette brings a new flavor to the AJI. Inspirations include comfort, unity and the streets of New York City where design, art and empowerment intersect.
Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Blue the Great
Designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist, Blue the Great, this AJI leans on his love for primary colors on a suede and corduroy upper with his BTG artist signature featured on the heel.
Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Facetasm
Brought to life by cutting-edge Japanese brand, FACETASM, this AJI is inspired by their expression of Tokyo and features their signature crinkled look, a woven brand label and heel tab for easy entry and exit.
Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Maison Chateau
Parisian lifestyle brand Maison Château Rouge applies African-inspired design cues and hand-stitched details to the AJI mid to honor its founder's roots.
Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Melody Ehsani
Los Angeles-based designer Melody Ehsani brings her signature style and message of self-expression, female empowerment and paradox to the AJI mid. Highlights include a decorative gold watch dubrae and hand-lettered quote on the midsole that reads: 'IF YOU KNEW WHAT YOU HAD WAS RARE, YOU WOULD NEVER WASTE IT.' Additional hidden inspirational messages from Ehsani are hidden throughout.
Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Edison Chen
CLOT founder Edison Chen adds his personal twist to the AJI with a woven nylon upper and fadeaway Swoosh that represents the hidden details revealed under the shoe's upper by natural wear or customization. A Chinese token-inspired design detail spells out 'Jordan.'