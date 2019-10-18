Nike : The First-Ever FlyEase Jordan and a Host of New Collaborations Highlight the Fearless Ones Collection

Air Jordan I Low React Fearless Ghetto Gastro

Created in collaboration with the culinary collective, Ghetto Gastro, this silhouette brings a new flavor to the AJI. Inspirations include comfort, unity and the streets of New York City where design, art and empowerment intersect.

Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Blue the Great

Designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist, Blue the Great, this AJI leans on his love for primary colors on a suede and corduroy upper with his BTG artist signature featured on the heel.

Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Facetasm

Brought to life by cutting-edge Japanese brand, FACETASM, this AJI is inspired by their expression of Tokyo and features their signature crinkled look, a woven brand label and heel tab for easy entry and exit.

Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Maison Chateau

Parisian lifestyle brand Maison Château Rouge applies African-inspired design cues and hand-stitched details to the AJI mid to honor its founder's roots.

Air Jordan I mid SE Fearless Melody Ehsani

Los Angeles-based designer Melody Ehsani brings her signature style and message of self-expression, female empowerment and paradox to the AJI mid. Highlights include a decorative gold watch dubrae and hand-lettered quote on the midsole that reads: 'IF YOU KNEW WHAT YOU HAD WAS RARE, YOU WOULD NEVER WASTE IT.' Additional hidden inspirational messages from Ehsani are hidden throughout.