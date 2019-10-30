Nike : What to Know About Nike Mexico's “Time to be Heroes”

Today's heroes are not the ones that society is accustomed to. Through sport, these heroes challenge stereotypes by breaking the barriers they have to live with every day.

After the success of 'Juntas Imparables' in 2018, Nike Mexico's newest Just Do It campaign seeks to further inspire and enable youth to relish healthier lives, inviting the next generation into sport.

Directed by Loren Denis, 'Tiempo de Ser Héroes' ('Time to Be Heroes') tells a series of stories about unexpected female athletes; it is an invitation to a sport-driven movement, encouraging athletes of all experience levels to become the city's new heroes. It is also a call to move the city through sport, and celebrate the passion, perseverance and spirit of Mexican athletes that, with their actions, are inspiration to others.

A little more about the real athletes behind the film:

Daniela Velasco, 1,500-meter sprinter

Velasco is one of the most tenacious Paralympic athletes today. Her attitude of perseverance has led her to break limits and believe in the power of dreams. For her, running is a way of being free. She is champion of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, Toronto 2015 Pan American Games, and, most recently, the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Alejandra Orozco, diver

Orozco obtained her first Olympic medal at 15, and, at the time, becoming Mexico's youngest Olympic medal winner ever. Since that moment she has set her goals high: become the best athlete ever. Discipline and self-confidence drive her, and she is a medalist for the 2013 World Slam Dunk Series, Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Nataly Gutierrez, Karina Esquer and Mariana Valenzuela, basketball players

Nataly Gutierrez, Karina Esquer and Mariana Valenzuela are the future generation of basketball athletes, and they're challenging the rules. Together they have become a community of women that seek to change the future of the sport.

Nicole Pérez, footballer

Pérez is one of the most important voices of women's football in Mexico. She belongs to the first generation of footballers who are supported in their profession by their families, defying all conventions and the country's patriarchal system.

Dulce Orihuela, boxing trainer

Orihuela had to convince her father to let her box. Within a week of training she was in the ring for her first fight. Today, she spends her time as a trainer at TRASO, a program offering kids weekly boxing classes along with counseling and educational workshops. She teaches the fundamentals of boxing as a foundation to build character and determination, especially among young girls in the underserved community of Tacubaya, Mexico City.

Paulina Pulido, dancer

Pulido began dancing when she was 11 and quickly fell in love with the art of movement as a form of expression. For her, dancing is a sport that builds community, and she faithfully believes that it can help to elevate self-expression.

Mariana 'Barby' Juárez, boxer

For Juárez, every move she makes is full of heart. She has won the World Boxing Council title nine times - and she is still going for more.

Lorena Dromundo, downhill cyclist

Dromundo started downhill riding at the age of 11. Since then, she has managed to break into a sport that was considered exclusively for men, and is one of the few women to practice it professionally.